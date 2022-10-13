Playing in a fantasy football league will require you to understand certain terminologies. One such term is 'RZ' or red zone, which sometimes pops up in a Game Center/Stat Tracker during NFL matchups. But what is the red zone in fantasy football? Here’s how we can help you better understand the red zone and how it works during games.

Red Zone explained for fantasy football

Entering the red zone doesn't offer players extra fantasy points. However, it's a cue that players on your offensive team are close to scoring points. In fantasy football, the red zone is an alert that notifies you when your team players have entered the opponent's 20-yard line. Although the zone is not red-colored, it is merely a statistical delineation.

How does the Red Zone work?

The red zone is one of the most important areas of the field in football. It's part of the field where the offensive team is within 20 yards of the end zone. Entering the red zone means that the team is close enough to kick a field goal or possibly score a touchdown. However, offenses have less space to work with and can sometimes struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone.

What is the Green Zone & how is it different from the Red Zone?

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

The green zone in football refers to the space between the line of scrimmage and the first down line. However, the red zone is simply an area on the field between the 20-yard line and the goal line.

Who came up with the Red Zone?

The term 'red zone' was first used by Steve Eskey in 1979. It has become a common term in the NFL ever since. The red zone is so important now that there are a host of stats associated with it. You'll see stats during games where they show red zone scoring efficiency for the offense and offensive players; you'll also see defensive team and player stats for red zone sacks and scores allowed. What started small snowballed into one of the most commonly used phrases today.

Poll : 0 votes