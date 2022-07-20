What is Jackson Mahomes' net worth? Social media star and brother of Patrick Mahomes worth an astounding sum

Jackson Mahomes is a polarizing figure for NFL fans. While many don't like him, the rest simply tolerate him, and that latter group consists mostly of Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Jackson is the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's poster boy and Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Baby brother Jackson can often be found at Patrick's side or in the stands, offering his own unique brand of support. But it seems that Jackson has managed to parlay his older brother's fame into a rather lucrative career.

Jackson has cultivated a large following on social media, especially TikTok, which has enabled him to accumilate an estimated net worth of over $800,000. The social media personality seems to be well on the way to his first million despite still being a fair distance behind his older brother.

Jackson Mahomes' most controversial moments

Jackson Mahomes has certainly done little to endear himself to the NFL community and continues to attract attention wherever he goes. Unfortunately, more often than not, it's in a negative light.

In September 2021, he was involved in an altercation with some Baltimore Ravens fans after the Chiefs were defeated 36-35. Fans below Jackson's private box taunted him, so he decided to pour water over them before quickly exiting.

It wouldn't be long before he was once again headline news, and on this occasion, his actions would outrage fans across the league. Videos of the 21-year-old dancing on the memorial logo for Sean Taylor during a game between Kansas City and Washington, emerged on social media.

The family of Washington legend Taylor were in attendance to see his jersey number retired when the incident occurred.

Jackson would quickly issue an unreserved apology, but it was not enough to spare him the scathing criticism he received from the NFL fanbase.

He said:

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

