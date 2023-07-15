What is Jon Gruden doing now? Exploring controversial ex-Raiders HC's 2023 career

Jon Gruden, a former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been given a chance to return to the NFL in 2023 as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints as they look to get the best out of new quarterback Derek Carr.

At the moment, it's exceedingly doubtful that any organization would accept Gruden as their head coach, but the Saints appear to treasure his input.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Gruden worked with new Update: Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden has returned to the NFL.Gruden worked with new #Saints QB Derek Carr this week and spent much of his time at the facility with the offensive coaching staff as they "orchestrated" the early stages of the offensive installation, per… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Midway through the Raiders' season in October 2021, emails sent by Gruden that contained racial, discriminatory and homophobic rhetoric came to light, forcing him to step down as coach.

The emails were found during the NFL's inquiry into the organization's allegedly toxic work environment; as a result of the investigation, the team was fined $10 million.

Gruden has sid that he wishes for another shot at redemption despite having acknowledged making "some mistakes," and he now has the opportunity to redeem himself.

"I believe I'm a good person," he declared. "I attend church. It's been 31 years since my marriage. I have three wonderful boys. Even now, I still love football. I just beg for forgiveness and hope to be given another chance."

Dan Patrick Show @dpshow



-Mike Florio explains the significance of Jon Gruden's lawsuit



For Mike's full appearance: "If it's in open court, Jon Gruden gets the chance to go all the way back down the digital rabbit hole who ultimately was the one that forwarded the email"-Mike Florio explains the significance of Jon Gruden's lawsuitFor Mike's full appearance: youtu.be/3neSUTaNhMU

Why is Jon Gruden working with New Orleans Saints?

The New Orleans Saints HC Dennis Allen gave an explanation of why the team hired Jon Gruden and why he isn't worried about criticism for consulting with a coach who humiliatingly ejected himself from the league in 2021.

There's no denying that Gruden has a keen attacking eye, and during their time together with the Las Vegas Raiders, he undoubtedly contributed to Derek Carr's development. However, there's a reason that he hasn't been chosen to head a team in the NFL since he left. The Saints just don't seem to give much thought to it, too

Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett Derek Carr on Jon Gruden’s recent visit to Saints: “I can’t express enough how much I love Coach Gruden. He’s family to me. When all that stuff happened it was hard for me. You’re mad, you’re frustrated, but you don’t stop loving him.” Reiterated he played best football with him.

They decided that it would be logical to hire Gruden to assist Carr with adjusting because New Orleans and Las Vegas share similar offensive principles.

It's difficult to imagine a lot of teams rushing up to employ Jon Gruden as their head coach right now, given his troubles with the Raiders. His return to the coaching scene as an offensive help might be just what he needs to finally land a head coaching position again.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault