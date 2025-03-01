"What kind of drugs you have to take": NFL fans react as Jalen Milroe's hand measurements change drastically since Senior Bowl

NFL fans on X have responded to the unexpected spike in Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's hand sizes from the Senior Bowl to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The hands of the former Alabama star were 8 6/8 inches at the Senior Bowl in January. However, when they were remeasured at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, Milroe's hands had seemingly grown to 9 3/8 inches. This is a full half-inch larger than before and over the nine-inch benchmark widely regarded as crucial for NFL QBs.

The harshest criticisms questioned the validity of the measurements.

"Imagine what kind of drugs you have to take to make your hands grow that much in a month lol," one fan tweeted.

"Senior Bowl needs to recalibrate I guess," one fan wrote.

"Hand stretching like crazy," another fan wrote.

Fan reactions continued pouring in.

"Wish I had this trainer in college," a fan commented.

"Brandon Allen did hand stretching exercises as well I remember," a fan said.

"Bro, what do you make of this? Idk how to feel lol," another fan said.

Jalen Milroe is impressing NFL teams

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

An article published by The Athletic on Saturday indicated that the former Alabama QB left the Las Vegas Raiders "impressed" after their sitdown.

"According to league sources, the Raiders came away particularly impressed with Milroe and Ewers when going over X's and O's and film," Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed wrote.

The report comes after Milroe answered his critics straight up during the combine media availability.

"I'm cool with being underrated," Milroe said on Friday. "I've played in the hardest conference in the country, I've played against the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 1 defense in the country. So, if I lacked knowledge, I wouldn't be able to win big games."

Despite criticism during his college career regarding his decision-making and defense reading, Milroe's on-field performance says a great deal. He tallied 36 total touchdowns – 20 rushing – and 3,570 total yards in 2024, demonstrating his dual-threat ability.

The Sporting News also listed several possible landing grounds for Milroe outside of the Raiders, including the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

