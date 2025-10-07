“What kind of excuse is this?”: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones clarifies flipping middle finger towards fans during Cowboys vs. Jets clash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in the news for the wrong reasons after his team picked up its second win of the season with a 37-22 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

During the game at MetLife Stadium, Jones was seen showing the middle finger to fans from his luxury box. Following the win, Jones clarified that his gesture was a mistake as he pointed the middle finger instead of giving a thumbs-up.

“That was unfortunate," Jones said. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.”

Fans reacted to the Cowboys owner's explanation behing his controversial gesture.

"What kind of excuse is this 😂😂 Jerry seems different after the Micah trade, like the trade actually woke up the gambler."

Andreas Wood @KingDreas What kind of excuse is this 😂😂 Jerry seems different after the Micah trade, like the trade actually woke up the gambler

“I don’t know my middle finger from my thumb,” says the guy who runs the Cowboys."

Mulcharmy Fuwalos @mastermulcharmy “I don’t know my middle finger from my thumb” says the guy who runs the Cowboys

"Bookmarked this for when the season ends and the team posts their annual "thank you fans"

Benjamin Peters, PhD @bgpeters22 Bookmarked this for when the season ends and the team posts their annual "thank you fans"

"This kind of makes it worse.. he *supposedly* had a Freudian slip and flipped off cowboys fans?? Just say you were having fun with some Jets fans and call it a day FFS🤣"

Ray Cistone @Heyzuesser This kind of makes it worse.. he *supposedly* had a Freudian slip and flipped off cowboys fans?? Just say you were having fun with some Jets fans and call it a day FFS🤣

"I'm not a fan of Jerry at all, but I don't know why this has to be such a big deal. Some idiot fan heckles him half the game and he flips them off. So what."

Average Joe @Average_Joe67 I'm not a fan of Jerry at all, but I don't know why this has to be such a big deal. Some idiot fan heckles him half the game and he flips them off. So what.

While Jones explained his gesture was a mistake, the league could slap him with a hefty fine as the NFL has a strict policy against owners sharing provocative gestures towards fans.

In 2009, the late Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 by the NFL for showing the middle finger repeatedly during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at potential acquisitons ahead of trade deadline

The Cowboys improved to a 2-2-1 record after a dominant win against the Jets over the weekend and Dallas owner Jerry Jones is looking to add more impetus to the team ahead of November's trade deadline.

“I think we’re continually looking… and yes, we’ll look to improve our team if we get the opportunity to," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys have some trade capital after they traded Micah Parsons before the start of the season. However, it will be interesting to see if Jones remains true to his word and strengthens the roster.

