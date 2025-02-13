"What makes the Super Bowl so special?" - Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole pens long reflective post after Eagles vs Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shared an emotional message after the Super Bowl championship. On Sunday, the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, who won their second championship in franchise history. Meanwhile the Chiefs missed an opportunity to three-peat in Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Kayla took to her Instagram account to share a post about the tournament. She posted several pictures and videos from the championship. Along with the post, she shared an emotional message.

"What makes the Super Bowl so special? Beyond it being the ultimate showcase of the two most elite and talented teams in the sport, the enneerrgyyy is literally palpable. The collective excitement of fans and the high stakes of the match up create an atmosphere that makes you physically feel the pulse of the game," Nicole wrote.

She also talked about the storylines involved in the game and the hard work of the players. She added:

"The names on the back of those jerseys, the hurdles they’ve had to overcome, and the pride they must all feel to be talented enough to even make it to a stage like this one. Every player on that field is on a relentless pursuit of greatness and I think it’s pretty freaking dope we get to witness."

Kayla Nicole reflects on the public breakup with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in an on-and-off relationship for five years before the couple finally called it quits in 2022. However, the public breakup with the star player was hard for Kayla, who even faced criticism.

Kayla Nicole opened up about the public breakup with Kelce on the reality television show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She said (via Cosmopolitan):

"It's inadvertently affected me to the point where it makes me question, just like, my overall value as a person, as a partner. I think it's just the comparison and it's just like on loop. I think I'm still trying to figure out how to deal with that.”

Following the breakup with Kayla, Travis Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift since late 2023.

