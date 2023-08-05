What is Marcus Mariota's wife's ethnicity? Exploring Eagles QB's family's lineage

Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is married to Kiyomi Cook, his college sweetheart from the University of Oregon. Kiyomi is of Hawaiian ethnicity, as both her parents are from Hawaii.

Marcus and Kiyomi likely bonded over their Hawaiian roots when they met. They have been inseparable since Mariota was drafted into the NFL in 2015. In 2021, Mariota's then teammate, Logan Ryan, sent an Instagram post:

"Hawaiian Royalty got married last night!! Thank you, Kiyomi and Marcus, for including us. Nothing but eternal happiness for you two. MAHALO.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Marcus Mariota's wife, Kiyomi Cook?

Marcus' significant other, Kiyomi Cook, is a former college soccer player with the University of Oregon. After graduating from there, she ventured into the coaching field, serving as the head coach at the University School of Nashville.

Following her stint in Nashville, she proceeded to Father Ryan High School, USA, where she once again served as head coach of the soccer team. She was in that role from 2016 to 2020. Now, she's more focused on spending time with her husband and raising their young family. She also plays a massive role in Mariota's Foundation, a project that means a lot to the couple.

She serves as the social media director of Motiv8, Marcus' charitable foundation. Apart from her work in Motiv8, Kiyomi Cook lives the life of an NFL wife. That involves regularly traveling to watch her husband's games, occasionally moving to a new city following a shotgun trade and other things that come with the job description.

NFL fans saw how her husband operates as a quarterback, and she's his biggest fan of the gridiron.

Do Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook have children?

Yes, Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook have a child. The couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Makaia Kei Mariota, on Dec. 7, 2022.

Mariota took some time away from the Tennessee Titans to support Kiyomi while she was in labor, and thankfully the child came into the world safe and sound. Furthermore, they're also devout Christians and celebrate their faith openly. Faith is one of the central tenets of the Mariota household.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator