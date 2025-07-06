"What about Micah?" - NFL fans react as Cowboys donates $500,000 to support victims of catastrophic floods in Texas Hill Country

A devastating flood hit Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country on Friday. The death toll currently stands at 51, with 27 people still missing. The Houston Texans were the first NFL team to make a donation to support the people affected by the floods. Now, the Dallas Cowboys have also made a donation of $500,000 to support the victims.

The Dallas Cowboys shared a statement on X following the donation.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones," the statement read.

"This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief, and long term recovery efforts."

While the donation was done in good faith, the NFL fans did not like the amount that was donated. Many took to social media to express their displeasure and reacted to the Cowboys' statement.

"What about Micah?" one fan said.

"That seems a bit low of a donation, considering the valuation. No wonder there isn’t a Super Bowl win," a fan said.

"$500k donation represents a 0.09% of the record $564M operating income in 2024," another fan said.

Some more fans reacted to the post:

"Just make the donation. Putting out the statement makes it look like you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. There are no selfless acts," a fan said.

"Sorry to sound ungrateful, but as much $$ the [NFL] brings in, every franchise should be donating at least $1 Million and pay for the funeral costs esp the children lost in this tragedy," another fan said.

NFL's Houston Texans also made a donation to help the communities affected by the floods

The McNair family, the owners of the Houston Texans, also donated the sum of $500,000 to the flood relief on Saturday. The Texans announced their donation via a statement on X.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.

"Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, more than 800 individuals were evacuated from the vicinity of Friday after the water level started to rise alongside the Guadalupe River.

