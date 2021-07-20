What did Michael Irvin say about Dallas Cowboys and the vaccine threshold? Cole Beasley claps back 

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin had some harsh words for his former team when asked about them not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine threshold of 85%.

Teams that hit the threshold do not have to adhere to the NFL's COVID-19 restrictions. The Cowboys start training camp on July 21, which means not reaching the threshold will restrict players and coaching staff from moving freely, which could hamper preparations for the upcoming season.

What did Michael Irvin say about the Cowboys' vaccine threshold?

Irvin had plenty of words for teams that haven't reached the threshold. The Hall of Famer said:

“It should upset them. Dude, you’re not thinking right. You’re not thinking right. Whatever you got, I don’t give a damn. Nothing else can be more important.”

"Not being one of the (teams the reached the threshold) says there's other things to a great number of people on this team that are more important than winning championships, and that makes me worried."

Irvin also touched on the potentially career-altering consequences of a player entering protocol and having to miss games.

"Somebody in that damn locker room (should say), 'Hey man, we're going to have a chance, are you vaccinated?' Let's go through this because this could be a two-week healthy dude missing games, and in this league, this ain't the NBA. In this league, that could be it for you. The right person misses two weeks, that's it. Your ass is out."

Cole Beasley's response to Micheal Irvin

Irvin's comments caught the attention of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley has been outspoken against getting vaccinated for quite some time. Earlier in the offseason, Beasley stated he would rather retire than be forced to get the vaccine. He tweeted:

"I will be outside doing what I do. I'll be out in public. If your scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated."

"I may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living."

"I'll play for free this year to live life how I've lived it from day one. If I'm forced into retirement, so be it."

Responding to Irvin, Beasley strongly disagreed with the Hall of Famer's stance that not getting vaccinated meant a player didn't care enough about winning. He tweeted:

"That’s not what that means. You can be vaccinated and not do all the right things football wise to be at your best. All it means is players are gonna be out there with covid and we won’t know cause they only get tested once a week so the NFL can make their money."

Irvin has yet to respond to Beasley's clap back.

