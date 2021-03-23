What did the New England Patriots owner say about their free-agent spending?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft may be one of the most successful NFL owners today. New England has put together a phenomenal off-season during the free agency period. The Patriots missed the 2021 NFL playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady became the starting quarterback.

New England Patriots broke the NFL record for the most guaranteed money spent on NFL contracts this off-season, and Robert Kraft described the New England Patriots' approach as 'strategy'. With that being said, what else did the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to say about their free agent signings?

What comments did New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft make about their free agent signings?

When Robert Kraft was asked by Football Morning In America about the Patriots' spending spree, he had this to say.

"It's line investing in the stock market." Robert Kraft went on to say, "You take advantage of corrections and inefficiences in the market when you can, and that's what we did here. We'll see. Nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that. But we're not in the business to be in the business. We're in this business to win."

This is a strong statement from Kraft. It shows that the New England Patriots will not accept failures. Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick knew it would be tough to replace Tom Brady. They also know that an NFL team can win football games even with a good quarterback as long as they have the right pieces elsewhere on the pitch.

The top three free agents that the New England Patriots signed this off-season were Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith, and Hunter Henry. All three free agents received a hefty amount of money guaranteed in their contracts. These are the most expensive deals the Patriots have made when it comes to guaranteed money.

Matthew Judon: $32 million guaranteed

Jonnu Smith: $31.25 million guaranteed

Hunter Henry: $25 million guaranteed

Every other free agent that you have heard of or wanted..



The three free-agents combined received $88.25 million in guaranteed money with their deals. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Friday how he felt about the recent signings the Patriots have made. Belichick had this to say to the media.

"We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year. Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season."

The New England Patriots have set themselves up for a successful 2021-2022 NFL season. They're looking ready to make a run at the playoffs this season.