What does the NFL do with the money players pay when they get fined?

When NFL players get fined, there are always questions about where that money eventually goes. The fines that are collected from the players do not go directly to the NFL. Instead, the money goes to the NFL Foundation in order to assist legends in need.

These programs are agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Since the 2009 NFL season, the NFL has helped former players by donating $4 million in fines to legends.

Specifically, here's a look at two charities that receive the money the NFL receives from fined players.

The NFL sends money from fined players to two charities

NFL Legends Attend White House Announcement Of Pardon For Eddie DeBartolo

After NFL players are informed about their fines, they send the money to two charities that help legends who once played in the NFL. The NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust are two organizations that benefit from the fined players' money.

Some players that receive a fine want their money to go to a specific charity. But the NFL does not accept requests, and it sends the money to the two charities listed above instead. With that being said, let's take a look at what the two charities do.

The 2019 schedule of infractions and fines ... #Raiders Arden Key was fined because a personal foul was assessed for "Roughing the passer."

Fine money goes to the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association’s Players Assistance Trust. pic.twitter.com/jJS910nUlo — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) September 28, 2019

Advertisement

NFL Player Care Foundation

The NFL Player Care Foundation is dedicated to helping retired player improve their quality of life after football. The foundation addresses all the aspects of life by providing programs and assistance for former players. This organization helps former players with medical, emotional, financial, social and community issues.

Join Ozzie Newsome at the first-annual “Best of the Brunch," hosted by the NFL Player Care Foundation, this Saturday in Canton!



🎟: https://t.co/VE1mpfj9MC pic.twitter.com/ZqeBUE3qev — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2019

The NFL Player Care Foundation currently has eight members on its board of directors. These eight officials come from the following: The National Football League, NFL Players Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL Alumni Association. They also have four outside directors who share expertise in foundation management, mental health, social welfare issues, and healthcare.

The Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund

The Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust Fund helps former players who are facing financial hardship. These difficulties may come from unforeseen issues and unaffordable medical situations. The organization also helps players who wish to return to college to earn their degrees.

There are a number of ways that this fund helps former NFL players.

Advertisement

Possible Uses of the Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust Fund

Education

Medical

Housing

Utilities

Cognitive Care

Automotive

Financial Crisis

Prescriptions

Helping Players In Need: Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust Fund https://t.co/mAi0XyWavH pic.twitter.com/SPOEOWybQG — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) July 31, 2016

These are only some of the many ways that players can get help through the Gene Upshaw Player Assistance Trust Fund. The organization has an application on its website that is available to former players.

Clearly, the NFL puts the money it receives from fines to a good use.