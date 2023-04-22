What is NFL gambling policy? Examining why Jameson Williams is suspended for lesser time than Calvin Ridley

The NFL gambling policy is in the limelight again after five players, including Jameson Williams, received suspensions for engaging in sports gambling. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and defensive end Shaka Toney received indefinite suspensions for betting on NFL games last season.

The three players will receive a suspension of at least one season. They can apply for reinstatement as early as April 2024. However, after the Lions release them, Cephus and Moore must continue their careers with another team. Several Lions staff members were fired for engaging in gambling activities.

Meanwhile, Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill will receive six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games from a team or league facility. Berryhill and Williams can participate in the Detroit Lions’ off-season and preseason activities, though. Their sanctions begin once their team finalizes their 53-man roster around August.

In a statement, the league announced:

“League review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

Why Jameson Williams received lighter suspension than Calvin Ridley?

Based on the league's gambling policy, Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received lighter suspensions, as they placed bets on non-NFL games inside a Detroit Lions facility. Nevertheless, the suspension is a big blow for Williams, the Lions’ 12th overall pick last year. He played six games last season after recovering from an ACL injury.

Conversely, wide receiver Calvin Ridley received an indefinite suspension for betting in games during the 2021 season, including Atlanta Falcons games. He successfully applied for reinstatement but will play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 after the Falcons traded him before the 2022 season.

In 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw received an indefinite suspension for placing a four-figure bet at a Caesars Entertainment-run sportsbook in Las Vegas.

The wager was for a three-team parlay that included the Cardinals. While the league reinstated him in March 2021, he hasn’t played in the NFL since then.

What's the NFL gambling policy?

The latest NFL policy defines gambling as:

“The wagering of money and/or something else of value, on an event with an uncertain outcome with the intent of winning additional money and/or thing(s) of value.”

The policy also includes examples of what's considered gambling. Betting on NFL games, card games and casino games is prohibited for NFL players and personnel, whether in public or private.

NFL players can bet on games in other sports as long as they do it outside team venues and facilities. Hence, Jameson Williams will still receive a suspension. However, participation in a league or partner-sponsored skills competition does not constitute gambling, granted that no wagers are in place for the outcome.

The NFL also allows “casino nights” or similar events for charitable purposes. Participating in legally operated fantasy sports is also allowed, granted that they won’t accept prizes of more than $250.

Aside from betting on NFL games and other sports, the league also prohibits game fixing and giving insider tips for gambling purpose. Gambling in any team facility, like locker rooms and in any team setting like in team planes, is not allowed.

NFL players like Jameson Williams cannot conduct any business with sportsbooks, even for promotional purposes. The league’s players and personnel cannot accept a complementary room, service or other gifts from a casino or other gambling-related establishment if its value exceeds $250.

NFL personnel cannot work for a gambling-related enterprise while having active ties with the league.

