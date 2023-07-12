What is NFL Hard Knocks? All the details about HBO’s traditional football documentary

The Hard Knocks may not interfere in anything related to on-field results in the NFL, but they're still one of the most valuable parts of the season.

NFL players have a tough time in July and August. About 90 of them arrive at the athletic facilities of each of the 32 franchises, and when September arrives, only 53 of them will be able to remain on the roster.

Obviously, this would make a great reality show. That's what the league thought about at the start of the century, and sure enough, it was been a huge success ever since.

What makes NFL Hard Knocks such a popular show?

In Hard Knocks, which is available to the fans through HBO, fans have a ton of access to a team's preparation for the upcoming season. Every year it's a different team - in 2023, we'll be able to check out the New York Jets' preparation and Aaron Rodgers' acclimation to his new team.

The show annually has 5 episodes focused on preparing a franchise during August and early September - specifically training camp and preseason games. The toughest part to watch is wen players are cut by the coaches, and cameras in their offices film it all.

The stories often revolve around one or more rookies that the film crew is on - whether they will make the team or not -, and in the team's quarterback, a full plate for 2023 regarding Rodgers. They also show veterans trying to get back in shape - a decline in productivity due to age or injuries. The coaches are also quite shown, and it's quite interesting to see how they work.

When does NFL Hard Knocks premiere in 2023?

The league has announced on Wednesday that the New York Jets will be the featured team in the 2023 season. Previous reports said they weren't interested, but since they're one of the teams that could be forced to do it in 2023, the NFL wasted no time.

While the league would love not to force any team to appear on the show, everyone knows that having the Jets on it for the 2023 would bring massive audience numbers. No other option would be as interesting for this upcoming season.

HBO has not announced when will the show air its first episode for the 2023 season.

