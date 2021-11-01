What are the NFL overtime rules?

Overtime rules can sometimes be tricky to understand. Especially since the rules have overgone changes in the last few years.

Back in 2017, owners approved shortening the overtime game from 15 minutes down to 10, to prevent further player injuries from happening. Overtime rules also changed in 2010, when a new ruling was made to allow each team the opportunity to score a touchdown.

So, what are the current overtime rules?

Are the overtime rules for the NFL confusing?

Overtime rules have gone through many changes throughout the years to determine a more fluid and safe game for all, but sometimes those rules can be seen as confusing.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Eleven games have gone to overtime this season, the second-most through the first six weeks of a season all-time. Only the 1995 season had more (12). Eleven games have gone to overtime this season, the second-most through the first six weeks of a season all-time. Only the 1995 season had more (12). https://t.co/bf1zr8IHi0

The 2021 season has been full of overtime games thus far, so understanding the rules can be beneficial when alleviating some of the confusion that can occur when overtime happens.

Especially since the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans ended in an overtime field goal win, adding to the staggering number of overtime games for the 2021 season.

The new overtime rules are as follows:

Each team is allowed to possess the ball, should a field goal or no touchdown occur on the first possession. This means that whatever team wins the coin toss and receives the ball, they cannot win the game on just a field goal. Should both teams score field goals on their possessions, then the game will enter a sudden death scoring situation.

Sudden death means that whatever team happens to score next, wins. Whether that score is a touchdown, a field goal, or a very rare safety. Points scored in any manner during a sudden death situation will end the game.

An overtime game can also be won immediately if the team that first possesses the football scores a touchdown. If a touchdown occurs, the opposing team will not be allowed to have a chance to score.

The extra point attempt after a touchdown will not be attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.

The overtime quarter is 10 minutes long. Should both teams fail to score a touchdown and remain tied through the 10 minutes, there will be no additional overtime play. Both teams will be given a tie on their record.

Both teams are only given two timeouts, and no coach can challenge the outcome of any play. All scoring and instant replay plays will be initiated by the replay official only.

