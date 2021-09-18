Russell Wilson's OT idea: Genius or delusional?

Change is the only constant in life, so they say, and it stands true in the NFL as well. The NFL is constantly changing rules to protect players and make the game more fluid.

Some rule changes are met with pure disdain, like the 2019 pass interference replay rule. Teams were allowed to challenge and review pass interference penalties and a lot were reversed or stood in many controversial moments.

Tom Brady also spoke of his displeasure at defensive players being allowed single-digit numbers on their jerseys. Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson's idea, though, does not conform to any that came before.

What is Russell Wilson's OT idea?

A rule proposed and approved in 2010 allowed overtime rules to change completely. The rule previously dictated that whichever team scored first in overtime won, whether that score came from a field goal or touchdown.

The rule then became that both teams were given the opportunity to possess the ball. A field goal by the team that received the ball first in overtime would no longer matter in ending the game; only a touchdown scored by the team that got the ball first in overtime would end the game. If neither scores a touchdown and the score remains the same at the end of the 15-minute mark, the game ends in a tie.

This rule was expanded in 2012 to include preseason and postseason games.

In 2017, that rule was expanded further, shortening overtime games from 15 minutes to 10. However, if both teams fail to score a touchdown as previously mentioned, they tie at the end of the 10 minutes and the game is over.

Russell Wilson appeared on the first edition of the Monday Night Football show this month with Peyton and Eli Manning, proposing a brand new rule to be added to overtime after speaking about how the new rule doesn't add up.

"This thing drives me crazy," Wilson said. "We go into overtime and play the 10 minutes, and if no one scores, we all end in a tie and everyone goes home? How terrible is that?"

Wilson has a point, as more often than not, games have ended in ties. That tie throws off the dynamic of the season, also throwing a wrench in would-be postseason tie-breaks within divisions.

Wilson's new rule proposes that when teams enter overtime and go through a 10-minute quarter, and no one scores or ends in a tie due to field goals, there should be another coin toss.

Whoever wins the coin toss will either elect to kick the ball from the 35-yard line or put the game on the opposite team, having them kick from the 35-yard line. This would be a 53-yard field goal attempt.

Wilson's proposed rule change sounds crazy at first, but it could alleviate the drudgery of having to end a game in a tie. If a team isn't kicking at its best, they could essentially be forced into making one last kick to pick up the loss.

Reviewing pass interference calls is a crazier idea than this one. Wilson is on to something, and the league should take a few moments to at least consider implementing a sudden death field goal attempt.

