×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NFL owners vote down potential onside kick change

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    27 Mar 2019, 01:56 IST
AP Image

PHOENIX (AP) — NFL owners voted down a proposal to replace the onside kick with one play from scrimmage, and tabled a suggestion to require each team to have one possession in overtime regardless of what happened on the first series of the extra period.

While the owners on Tuesday mulled enhancing the use of video replay in officiating, they vetoed the idea of a one-year trial of a fourth-and-15 play from the offense's 35-yard line to replace the onside kick, considered one of the game's more dangerous plays. The powerful competition committee recommended the play by a vote of 7-1, but the owners were not swayed.

The overtime change is championed by several clubs after the AFC championship game in January — and the 2017 Super Bowl — ended with a Patriots touchdown without the opponent getting the ball. New England won the coin toss both times.

Currently, the format is a touchdown on the opening possession of OT ends the game, but a field goal allows the other team a series with the ball. If that team also kicks a field goal, the game continues.

Owners will next take up the overtime topic at their May meeting.

Approved on Tuesday, with the owners still meeting:

—Making permanent all kickoff rules implemented only for the 2018 season. Studies showed this player safety initiative worked.

—Eliminating the blindside block in an effort to expand protection of a defenseless player. It is now a 15-yard penalty if a player initiates a block in which he is moving.

—Allowing teams to elect to enforce on an extra point kick or play an opponent's personal or unsportsmanlike conduct foul committed during a touchdown.

Associated Press
NEWS
Review of penalty calls on table when NFL owners meet
RELATED STORY
Even in era of offense, NFL playoffs come down to defense
RELATED STORY
New NFL rules likely coming, but not replay for penalties
RELATED STORY
Bears and Packers to kick off 100th NFL season
RELATED STORY
NFL at 100: Another labor stoppage looms in 2 years
RELATED STORY
Week 13 chock full of bad calls and bad looks for the NFL
RELATED STORY
From Allen's legendary run to Zuerlein's game-winning kick - LA's 35-year road back to the Super Bowl
RELATED STORY
NFL offseason 2019: 12 important dates to know
RELATED STORY
Who is Robert Kraft? The New England Patriots owner who helped build an NFL dynasty
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us