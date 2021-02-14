What is an NFL Pro Day?

With the 2021 NFL Draft scouting combine being canceled, NFL Pro Days have become more important than ever. College NFL Pro Days are workouts that college athletes hold at their schools. Pro Days can bring out the best in athletes because they are located in a comfortable location.

The NFL Draft combine is usually nationally televised, while the Pro Days are not televised at all. We could potentially see Pro Days televised this year because of the cancelation of the combine. With that being said, here is the schedule for all the top colleges' Pro Days.

260 Lbs & doing this! Feel more Agile, Flexible, Faster & Stronger! Pro day Ready! ... NFL READY! pic.twitter.com/VvNTtM3Lfx — Sha’haun Williams (@S_Willz50) February 9, 2021

College NFL Pro Day schedule: March 5-April 9

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

On February 12, 2021 the projected number one pick Trevor Lawrence held his own personal Pro Day. The Clemson Tigers are holding their Pro Day on March 11, but Lawrence is undergoing shoulder surgery. Lawrence had a successful Pro Day and showed NFL scouts why he should be number one overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

March 2021

Kansas v Texas Tech

March 5: Kansas Jayhawks

March 9: Kansas State Wildcats

March 10: Akansas Razorbacks, Wisconsin Badgers

March 11: Clemson Tigers, Nevada Wolf Pack

March 12: North Dakota State Bisons, Oklahoma Sooners

March 17: Pittsburgh Panthers, UL-Monroe Warhawks

March 18: Auburn Tigers, Buffalo Bulls, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, West Virginia Mountaineers

March 19: Memphis Tigers, Ohio Bobcats, TCU Horned Frogs

March 22: Colorado State Rams, Florida State Seminoles, Iowa Hawkeyes, Toledo Rockets

March 23: Alabama Crimson Tide, Central Michigan Chippewas, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Purdue Boilermakers

March 24: Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Virginia Cavaliers

March 25: North Texas Mean Green, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, San Diego State Aztecs, SMU Mustangs, UMass Minutemen, Western Michigan Broncos

March 26: Boston College Eagles, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Virginia Tech Hokies

March 29: Duke Blue Devils, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Miami Hurricanes, Miami (OH) RedHawks, North Carolina Tar Heels

March 30: Louisville Cardinals, Tulane Green Wave, Washington Huskies

March 31: Boise State Broncos, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

April 2021

Texas Tech v Oklahoma State

April 1: Charlotte 49ers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, South Florida Bulls

April 9: Houston Cougars

College Pro Days will be the one and only time for college athletes to prove their worth in the NFL. NFL fans and franchises are going to see how important the combine is after this year.