What is the NFL Super Bowl Experience

This years NFL Super Bowl Experience is presented by Lowe's. It is located at the NFL's interactive football theme park. NFL Super Bowl Experience will be held on Friday, January 29th through Sunday January 31st. It will pick back up on Wednesday, February 3rd through Saturday, February 6th.

NFL fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the history of the NFL. The NFL Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity to virtually meet with current NFL Players. It will also give fans the opportunity to meet some of the NFL Legends.

There are games that can be played by NFL fans. Fans can also take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Some of the games that NFL fans can play at the NFL Super Bowl Experience are a 40-yard dash and a vertical jump. NFL Fans have the opportunity to visit the NFL Super Bowl Experience for FREE by downloading the NFL OnePass app.

It’s the absolute perfect weather for me 👏🌴🏙



It’s Day 2 of the @NFL Super Bowl Experience - there’s something for every football fan to enjoy along the @tampariverwalk & our beautiful City! pic.twitter.com/IhAm6YYbnU — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) January 30, 2021

Lets take a look at all the activities that can be done at the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Experience in Tampa Bay, Florida.

NFL Super Bowl Experience Activities

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Bridgestone Two Minute Drill- ONEPASS

Test your quarterback skills by running a two minute drill down the field by hitting three different targets before the time runs out.

Advertisement

Play Football Training Camp- ONEPASS

This gives NFL fans the opportunity to experience what its like to attend an NFL training camp. Fans will go through a series of obstacles and train like the NFL pros train during the off-season.

Play Football QB Scramble- ONEPASS

This gives fans the opportunity to take a snap and run through read-and-react obstacles before getting off a pass to a huge target.

Play Football Touch Pass

This is one of the most difficult games at the NFL Super Bowl Experience. Fans will have the opportunity to throw the ball with loft over a defender into a net giving them a real life experience.

FedEx Air Challenge- ONEPASS

NFL fans can test their quarterback skills by throwing an accurate pass at specially designed targets.

FedEx Ground Challenge- ONEPASS

Fans can test their punt return skills with receiving an NFL punt and weaving through an obstacle course to score a touchdown. Once the fans score the touchdown they receive a tote bag to collect all the merchandise at the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

Lowe's Field Goal Kick- ONEPASS and NFL Extra Points Kick Issued by Barclays- ONEPASS

NFL fans can test both their field goal skills and their extra point skills in these two activities.

3 Cone Drill- ONEPASS, 40-Yard Dash- ONEPASS, Broad Jump- ONEPASS, Obstacle Course- ONEPASS, and Vertical Jump- ONEPASS

NFL fans can test their skills against some of the NFL Draft Combine skills and a fun obstacle course.

Play Football Field- ONEPASS

Advertisement

NFL fans have the opportunity to learn the game of football from USA Football coached and NFL players about football and NFL FLAG football. On-field clinics are only open for kids ages 6-14.

NFL Super Bowl Experience Exhibits

The NFL Super Bowl Experience is full of great exhibits for all ages that attend the event. Lets take a look at the exhibits that are available to fans in attendance.

Check out this sneak peek of the @NFL Super Bowl Experience at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park! 🤩 🏈



Starting tomorrow, fans who reserved free tickets via the One Pass app will be able to participate in fun games, celebrate the history of the NFL & more! pic.twitter.com/I72kUln9mJ — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) January 28, 2021

-- AFC & NFC Championship Trophies

-- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

-- Chronology of Pro Football

-- Evolution of the Shield

-- Inspire Change

-- Look Like A Pro

-- Pepsi Helmets

-- My Cause My Cleats

-- NFL Draft Set- ONEPASS

-- NFL Locker Room presented by Snickers

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame

-- Road to the Championship

-- Super Bowl Rings

-- Vince Lombardi Trophy- ONEPASS

-- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year