What did Patrick Chung do? Former Patriots safety charged with assault

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is facing serious charges after being arrested on Monday.

Chung, who played for the New England Patriots from two different stints in his twelve year NFL career, opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns and then decided to retire from football last spring. When Chung retired he stated that it was time to move on from football and start his new life outside of the game.

Why did Patrick Chung get arrested?

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday for assault and battery against a family member and vandalization of personal property in Milton, Massachusetts.

According to police, Patrick Chung shoved the woman and then began hitting her several times. Chung apparently then damaged the woman's phone in the midst of the attack. According to police, Chung's son called his mother saying that he was scared of Chung's behavior in the car on the way to dropping him off. It was outside the woman's home where the woman was attacked. Patrick Chung took off after the incident and was then arrested at his home.

Chung made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Chung was released from jail on bail and is scheduled to return in January for further court proceedings.

The woman that Chung is accused of attacking also filed a civil restraining order against Chung to ensure he keeps his distance.

This isn't the first time that Patrick Chung has had legal issues. In August 2019, Chung was indicted on possession of cocaine charges in New Hampshire but the charges were then dismissed in January 2020.

Chung was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. Chung played four seasons with the Patriots before becoming a free agent.

Chung then signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but ended up playing just one season with the team before being released.

Chung then returned to the New England Patriots where he played what would be the remainder of his career until his opt-out in 2020. Chung had originally told the Patriots that he would return to the field in 2021, but decided to retire instead.

Patrick Chung won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots

