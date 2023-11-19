What is Patrick Mahomes' ethnicity? Exploring Chiefs QB's background

Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champ is the leader of the best team of the decade so far. His performances on the gridiron have earned him the nickname "Baby GOAT."

Patrick Mahomes is of mixed race. His dad, Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher, is of African-American descent, while his mother, Randi Martin, is Caucasian. Hence, Mahomes has a rich multicultural background that further adds to his appeal and marketability in the National Football League.

Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick Mahomes is worth an estimated $70 Million. The Kansas City Chiefs icon has earned that through player contracts, lucrative endorsement deals and smart investment moves.

As you would expect, Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in terms of endorsements in the National Football League. According to Forbes Magazine, Mahomes earned an estimated $20 million in endorsements in 2023.

That comes from deals with his corporate partners like Oakley, Hy-Vee, Direct TV, State Farm, Essentia Water, Head & Shoulders, Adidas, Helzberg Diamonds and more. Mahomes has taken over the title of most endorsed player in the league from the recently retired Tom Brady.

Furthermore, according to Spotrac, Mahomes has earned $136,254,472 in player salary since joining the NFL in 2017. Interestingly, the two-time Super Bowl MVP stands to make $496,454,472 by the time his current contract runs out in 2031.

That would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of player contracts.

Patrick Mahomes' college record

Patrick Mahomes played his college football for Texas Tech. The High School phenom committed to Texas Tech University despite being a top baseball prospect coming into college.

Mahomes started his collegiate career as a backup to Davis Webb. Hence, he got his first taste of college football only after Webb got injured in a game against Oklahoma State. He remained a starter for the rest of his first year, putting up a stat line of 1,547 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His sophomore season saw him ascend to be the team's permanent starter. He improved their record to 7-6 on the season and had some standout performances in the process. For the season, Mahomes led the Big 12 Conference with 364 completed passes on 573 pass attempts for 4,653 yards, 36 TDs and 15 picks.

His final collegiate season turned out to be the most productive of his college career. Mahomes racked up NCAA FBS records and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy, an award handed to the college football's best passer.

He ended the year with a stat line of 5,052 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He declared for the 2017 Draft, and like they say, the rest is history.