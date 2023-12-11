What did Patrick Mahomes say to Josh Allen? Chiefs QB's NSFW rant goes viral after 20-17 defeat to AFC rivals

Patrick Mahomes' words to Josh Allen have become a major point of contention after their latest clash. Shortly after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on Sunday, the two quarterbacks met in the middle of the field for the traditional handshake. However, WROC-TV's Thad Brown managed to catch the reigning Super Bowl MVP saying this:

"Oddest f***ing call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man. F***ing terrible.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For context, the Chiefs had appeared to score a lead-grabbing touchdown when Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 30-yard reception. Kelce then lateraled it to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who ran unopposed to the endzone.

Expand Tweet

However, officials later ruled that Toney had been offside during the initial snap, causing a penalty that set them five yards farther back. Incompletions in the next two plays ended the game.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid condemn penalty that cost Chiefs game-winning touchdown

Patrick Mahomes' emotions were still boiling over when he took to the podium for the post-game press conferece, and he wasted no time in making his feelings known.

Firstly, he claimed that Kadarius Toney had never been warned about being offside:

"I've played seven years [and] never had offensive offside called. That's elementary school [stuff] we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough. Lost for words."

Head coach Andy Reid also weighed in on the issue, calling it "embarrassing for the National Football League". But he mainly focused on Travis Kelce's near-mythical play:

"For him to make that play, I hope they still show it whenever he goes into the Hall of Fame, because that's a legendary moment that we didn't get to really witness.''

Bills show mettle in defeating Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to remain in playoff contention

But while Mahomes rages about the officiating, Josh Allen will be sighing in relief.

The Bills has had a rough campaign; and heading into their return from bye week, they needed a statement win to stay afloat in the playoff race. And he delivered just that, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another.

After the game, Allen dedicated the win to head coach Sean McDermott, who had recently come under fire for past 9/11-themed comments:

"This week wasn't easy. It wasn't easy for McDermott. You can question a lot of things about coaching style, my decision making, this team, but to question his character and who he is as a man ... he's one of the better humans on this planet with how he carries himself, and we saw it for what it is."

McDermott himself was pleased with the praise, saying:

"I couldn't be more proud of a group, I really couldn't at this point in the regular season. They were focused, they supported one another, and they supported me. And I don't take that for granted at all."

Next up for them are the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will look to end their shocking skid when they face the freshly-eliminated New England Patriots. Both games will be held on December 17.