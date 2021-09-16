What did Patrick Mahomes say about his rivalry with Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, two of the top young quarterbacks in their mid-20s, are set to face off this weekend. The young duo has already met several times in their short time in the NFL, running the show in some of the most memorable games of the season. Needless to say, the two superstar QBs are often pitted against each other in any comparisons, creating a rivalry of sorts.

Patrick Mahomes's say on Lamar Jackson

With rivalries come statements, and Patrick Mahomes made a few in anticipation of the latest matchup, according to Yahoo Sports.

“I think when two good teams play each other, there’s always going to be a lot of hype and a lot of build-up to the game,” Mahomes said. “Seeing Lamar and all the success that he’s had with that team, you know two of the top teams in the AFC. So, we’re going to have to battle every year it seems like or in the playoffs or whenever it is. Obviously, there’s a lot of momentum coming in throughout the week when you play teams like this.”

Mahomes went on to compliment Jackson's growth over the last few years.

“You can tell he has a better understanding of the offense, just like I have,” Mahomes explained.”When you first get out there, me in my first year and him in his first year, you have to rely on your playmaking capability. But, as you kind of continue to learn and evolve as a passer and you learn different things in this league and you see different defenses, you understand little tricks of the trade you can do to go out there and have success. You can see that with him and obviously when it comes down to it, he can make plays happen pretty much every game.”

The Ravens and Chiefs will square off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm EST. The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in their last two regular-season battles. The most recent game saw the Chiefs register a 33-28 win over the Ravens.

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

The Ravens are 0-1 after losing on Monday Night Football to the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 1-0 after registering a comeback against the Cleveland Browns. With one team off to a sluggish start and the other coming off a strong one, expectations are a high for the Week 2 showdown between the two superstar quarterbacks.

