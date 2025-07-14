What did Quinshon Judkins do? New details emerge in Browns' rookie WR's arrest

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery concerning an incident that happened earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to authorities, he got into a fight with a woman and repeatedly hit her shortly after the two arrived in the city.

The argument started when Judkins and the woman, who was revealed to be someone he had previously dated, arrived at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on July 7. Numerous media outlets cited a report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that stated as much.

As they retrieved their luggage, Judkins confronted her over text messages, reportedly saying, as per local10.com:

“Oh wow, I can’t believe you. I am so done with you.”

The situation escalated once they entered a rental vehicle, with Judkins allegedly punching the woman in the face and later striking her several more times in the arm and leg.

Police records indicate the woman briefly left the car and called Judkins’ mother, but ultimately continued traveling with him.

On Saturday, Judkins was arrested by police at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale. He showed up in court the next morning after being booked into the Main Jail in Broward County.

During the hearing, defense attorney David Weinstein argued that the credibility of the claims should be questioned. He pointed out that the woman remained with Judkins in Florida for several days after the alleged assault.

The woman explained to investigators that she put off calling the police because she was worried about harming Judkins' reputation. Five days later, she realized she could no longer ignore what had happened and finally reported the incident to the police.

The Browns acknowledged the situation and said they are obtaining more information. Judkins is still unsigned by the team as of mid-July.

Quinshon Judkins's public events canceled as legal proceedings begin

Following the arrest, Quinshon Judkins canceled two appearances in Northeast Ohio, including a youth football camp scheduled for Tuesday at Cleveland Heights High School.

The event organizer, Flexwork, described the cancellation as due to “unforeseen circumstances,” as per WKYC. Additionally, a free meet-and-greet planned at a Cleveland entertainment venue was also called off.

Judkins rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season with the Buckeyes. The team also selected another running back, Dylan Sampson, in the fourth round.

Judkins was projected to help fill the vacancy left by veteran Nick Chubb, who joined the Houston Texans on a one-year contract.

