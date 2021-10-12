Jon Gruden contract details: What was Raiders HC's salary in Las Vegas?

Jon Gruden's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders is over abruptly. On Monday evening, while Monday Night Football was on, Gruden resigned as head coach. Gruden led the Raiders to a 3-2 start to begin the 2021 NFL season. The Raiders played hard on both sides of the ball and played like playoff contenders.

Racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails from Jon Gruden to the NFL sealed his fate. It began Friday when the New York Times revealed the racist email Gruden sent to DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA.

On Monday evening, the New York Times revealed more emails sent by Gruden to commissioner Roger Goodell that were homophobic and misogynistic. Jon Gruden is now out of the NFL and likely for good. But how much money will the Raiders owe him going forward? He signed a unique contract in 2018 when the Raiders entrusted him to lead their rebuild.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Source: Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as #Raiders coach. Source: Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as #Raiders coach.

How much guaranteed money is in Jon Gruden's contract?

On Jan. 8, 2018, Jon Gruden signed one of the largest contracts for a head coach in NFL history. The Raiders signed Jon Gruden to a ten-year contract for $100 million. That was the third-highest salary for a head coach at $10 million per season.

Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are the only head coaches to have had a higher salary than Gruden. Belichick earned $12 million, while Carroll earned $11 million. Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history, and Carroll has had a winning record every season since 2012.

When the Raiders signed Gruden, it was puzzling why they gave him that much money. Jon Gruden had been out of coaching for ten years when he was signed. Instead, he was a commentator on Monday Night Football.

Paying him $100 million made no sense given his time away from the game. Not to mention his results of being a head coach historically were mixed.

Will the Raiders have to pay Gruden going forward?

Tashan Reed @tashanreed The NFL Network and ESPN have both reported that #Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resigned. Obviously, that would mean he forfeits the remainder of the reported 10-year, $100 million contract that he signed back in 2018. The NFL Network and ESPN have both reported that #Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resigned. Obviously, that would mean he forfeits the remainder of the reported 10-year, $100 million contract that he signed back in 2018.

Also Read

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders will void Gruden's remaining salary. It's not publicly known how much of his salary he was paid this season. But going forward, he won't make any of the $60 million that was left on his contract.

The Raiders announced Monday night that Rich Bisaccia will replace Jon Gruden. Bisaccia is their special teams' coordinator who has been in his job since 2001. He was brought in by Gruden in 2018 and now replaces him. Bisaccia will be tasked with bringing the locker room together amidst these chaotic times.

Edited by Samuel Green