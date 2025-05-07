"What’s Dak's excuse gonna be now?": NFL fans react as George Pickens joins Cowboys in blockbuster trade

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys made their biggest offseason statement when they struck a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Dallas has been criticized for being too silent in free agency this offseason, the team's decision to add Pickens shows they are prepared to provide quarterback Dak Prescott with the offensive weaponry he needs.

The deal, which has now been completed following months of trade speculation, is significant for both teams. The Cowboys acquire an effective weapon to help their passing offense besides CeeDee Lamb, while the Steelers see it as a strategic shift in their offensive approach after acquiring DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason.

While some Cowboys fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition of Pickens, others are now waiting to see how the offense develops in 2025 and beyond. We'll examine how some NFL fans have responded to the trade move below.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' trade acquisition of George Pickens, the fans' responses have varied from enthusiasm to pessimism.

Some fans have warmly received the move.

"Cowboys get a big-play WR, Steelers stack future picks. Bold move on both sides," a fan said.

"I just woke up hearing George Pickens can be a Cowboy…Somebody talk to me 👀. If so that’s what you call getting Dak help," former Cowboys star Dez Bryant said.

“Wwwoooooowww. I think Cowboys will be better than people anticipate,” former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky said.

Additionally, some fans expressed doubts about Pickens' temperament and whether the Cowboys can control him.

"Typical Cowboys trade. The Cowboys get an "all about me"and locker room cancer they won't be able to provide a new contract to coming off his fourth this year. If Mike Tomlin can't get along with him, nobody can," a fan said.

"All depends on George acts. Dude could be a great weapon or literally implode the franchise," another fan added.

Additionally, some fans believe that quarterback Dak Prescott will no longer have an excuse because he now has the tools he needs to succeed.

"What’s Dak excuse gonna be now," a fan asked.

Some fans also questioned the trade structure.

“So instead of drafting a WR we give up draft pick for one and still gotta pay him. Smart very smart,” a fan concluded.

The move sparked controversy, headlines, and a flurry of social media responses, all in typical Cowboys fashion. How this deal affects the Cowboys offense in 2025 is now up in the air.

