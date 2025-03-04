"What's so hard?" - Mina Kimes calls out Cowboys for delaying Micah Parsons' contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants to negotiate an extension before training camp begins. The linebacker is perhaps the most essential defensive player on the team, and the franchise's hesitation in awarding him a new contract has left Mina Kimes confused.

The analyst claimed that the Cowboys, who are $3.1 million above the cap limit, should act more proactively and hand Parsons a new deal. On NFL Live, she said:

"I don't know what's so hard about this. You take the top edge contract, I believe it's Nick Bosa, and then you add some money. Boom, done. I did it Dallas."

Kimes explained that the Cowboys could alleviate the cap pressure by converting quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's base salaries into roster bonuses. The duo's contracts carry a cap hit of $125 million in 2025, but Dallas can slash it in half if they convert their salaries into bonuses.

That would create room to hand Parsons a new extension, which Kimes believes should be slightly higher than the five-year, $175 million deal that Nick Bosa signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

According to the analyst, extending the linebacker's contract would also reduce his cap hit from the current $24 million to provide the Cowboys more financial freedom.

Micah Parsons sheds light on contract talks with the Cowboys

While Micah Parsons is keen on signing a new deal and securing his future, he is exercising patience and waiting for the Cowboys to make him their best offer. However, in an interview with WFAA, he revealed that there has been no movement between him and the team extending their partnership. He said:

“I have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There’s definitely a plan in place, but we’ll see just how everything plays out. There’s been no progress yet, but I’m pretty sure that something will happen, so we’ll see.”

The Cowboys have adopted a laid-back approach to Parsons' contract situation. While the linebacker has been patient, the situation could escalate and blow up in Dallas' face if Parsons decides to force their hand and demand an extension or an exit.

