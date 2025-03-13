“What's their plan?” - NFL insider questions Jerry Jones’ Cowboys for lack of aggressive moves in offseason

Jerry Jones had plenty of success in the early portion of his tenure owning the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons after purchasing the franchise in 1989. The criticism around him and the team has grown louder in recent years as they have failed to reach the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network questioned the Cowboys' lack of aggression during the offseason. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the NFL insider stated:

"I think that just anybody looking at this says the Cowboys are just so generally inactive that it just makes you wonder, what's their plan? You know, obviously, they've got a new coaching staff in there. Brian Schottenheimer getting promoted to head coach. Matt Eberflus is coming in as the defensive coordinator. We've seen them make some, you know, relatively smaller moves.

"They traded yesterday for a couple of former high draft picks… You had to be sitting there and going when Washington's making all these moves, right?... They're going all in saying, ‘Hey, we got to catch up to the Eagles. We're going to cash in right now on a rookie quarterback contract.’ For the Cowboys, they're locked in with Dak. They're locked in with CeeDee.

"They got to figure out the Micah thing, and they're operating like a team, whether it's right or wrong, that doesn't have a whole lot of flexibility. And you just wonder, I'm not saying what they're doing is wrong, but you do wonder, okay, what's their plan for catching up in a really, really competitive division?"

Check out Tom Pelissero's comments on the Dallas Cowboys below:

The Cowboys have not given a free agent more than $5 million in average annual salary since 2015, when they signed pass rusher Greg Hardy. Dallas finished 7-10 in 2024 and failed to reach the postseason after having a 12-5 record in each of the previous three seasons. They hold the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skip Bayless calls out Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

Skip Bayless is a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. However, he is not happy with the way the franchise is operating. The sports media personality tweeted on Wednesday to call out Jerry Jones for consistently bargain-shopping for previously highly drafted busts:

"Cowboys continue to say, "We know something nobody else does" acquiring cheap former high picks who busted. Now they make a low-risk trade for CB Kaiir Elam (23rd overall) who started 6 games for Buffalo as rookie, 6 combined last 2 yrs and was a healthy scratch last yr. Great."

Bayless followed that up with an additional tweet, stating:

"The Cowboys have now traded for Kaiir Elam (23rd overall) who'll make 2.7 mil next yr and signed Solomon Thomas (3rd overall 2017) for 4 mil per for 2 yrs & Payton Turner (28th overall 2021) for 1 yr, 3 mil. This is Jerry again looking for a bargain-basement steal to brag about."

Check out Skip Bayless' tweets criticizing Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys below:

The Cowboys later added another former first-round draft pick later in the day. They traded a sixth-round pick for linebacker Kenneth Murray and a seventh-round pick.

