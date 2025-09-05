What time will Eagles vs. Cowboys restart? Latest update after lightning delay in season opener

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:04 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were having themselves an exciting Kickoff Game on Thursday that saw eight straight scoring drives until a forced fumble ended the streak. And then, it all came to a halt.

Shortly after Quinyon Mitchell stole the ball off a Jihaad Campbell strip on Miles Sanders, reports came in that lightning strikes had been seen in the vicinity of Lincoln Financial Field, forcing the game to be stopped.

In the aftermath, The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov revealed that play would not be expected to resume until around 11:30 pm ET, 15 minutes after the lightning strikes were hoped to cease:

This is not the first time a Cowboys road game has been affected by adverse weather. Last season, their visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers started late after a hailstorm hit the city just before kickoff.

They would win 20-17 after Dak Prescott found Jalen Tolbert for a touchdown with only 20 seconds left in the game.

