What was Tom Brady's PPP loan controversy all about? Sam Jay's Netflix roast joke on NFL legend explained

Tom Brady reemerged from the shadows to take part in a roast heard around the world. The roast featured jabs from past colleagues and stars from across the entertainment industry, aimed at the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

Sam Jay's lone mention of the quarterback's PPP loan scandal in the comedy event was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot and for those not informed, they may have missed one of the top jokes of the night.

"I have to say for a guy who doesn't like black people, you should do a lot of n***a s**t. You wear all your rings. You took out an illegal PPP loan. And you refuse to raise your kids. I actually think that's why he left the Patriots. You were too black for Boston."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Of course, to get the joke, one needs to know what went down.

Detailing what happened with Tom Brady's PPP snafu

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

From Spygate to Deflategate, his crypto scandal, and his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, no stone went unturned. However, one joke about the quarterback's PPP loan scandal has prompted fans to go looking for a refresher. Here's a look at what went down.

During the infamous COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses saw their profits decline and in response, Congress passed the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) to help. It was a $2 trillion package designed to help those struggling the most.

As per the New York Post, Brady received up to $1 million for TB12 Inc. Fans were infuriated by the move, considering the quarterback's impressive net worth accrued after nearly two decades in the NFL at that point.

In their minds, the quarterback should have spent 0.5% of his $200,000,000 net worth at the time to float his business instead of siphoning funds away from small businesses.

While the PPP scandal was unfolding, the quarterback managed to keep his focus on the sport, perhaps better than anyone. At the end of the 2020 football season, he defeated Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and hoisted what would be his final Lombardi trophy.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit The Roast of Tom Brady and H.T. Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback