What did Tom Brady Sr. say about Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

Every father believes their son is the best in the whole world and Tom Brady Sr. is no different. And to be honest, he does have a point when his son is the greatest quarterback of all time.

He has celebrated his son's successes long before we all came to know of Tom Brady, and thus it was no surprise to see the media reach out to him for comment before the game being billed as 'The Return'.

Tom Brady Sr. comments on his son's exit from the New England Patriots

When asked, Tom Brady Sr. said he was sure his son was appreciative of the time spent in New England with the Patriots. But he added that he felt that Tom Brady Jr. had made the right decision in moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because it had become clear that the New England Patriots had lost faith in him.

His exact words were:

"My feeling is that Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career. And he's more than happy that he's moved on, because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on," Brady Sr. said.

When needled further by the media on whether he felt his son had proved the Patriots wrong, Tom Brady Sr. went on to say:

"Damn right! Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year," Brady Sr. added.

Tom Brady's hilarious reaction to his dad's statements

When confronted with these statements, Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction. Before further probing could ensue, he put out the following statement:

"Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, don't necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. So, furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will."

Beyond the substance of the statement, it clearly showed two things. First, Tom Brady still has tremendous respect for the organization that chose to believe in him when no one else did.

Second, he clearly did not want to stir the hornets' nest before his return and get the Patriots fired up to take him down. Brady knows how good opponents can be when they play with a chip on their shoulder.

