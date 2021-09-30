Tom Brady vs. Patriots: Everything to know about the biggest game in Week 4

It's almost time for Tom Brady versus the New England Patriots. One must feel a bit sorry for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the storyline completely excludes them. One can certainly hope, though, that the shiny Lombardi Trophy is enough for them to overcome their feelings of being left out.

The main story is that Brady is returning to his old stomping ground. He returns as a Super Bowl champion to the team he once led to six Super Bowl titles. The Patriots, meanwhile, do not feel so invincible without Brady under center. The context has been set for what is going to be a must-see matchup in Week 4.

Tom Brady returns to face the Patriots

While no one can quite predict how the game will end, there's a good sense how the game will begin. Akin to how Peyton Manning was greeted when he returned to the Indianapolis Colts as a the star quarterback for the Denver Broncos, expect the Patriots to cheer for their former player to whom they owe much of their franchise's success.

For Brady, it will represent an opportunity to soak in the atmosphere at the stadium that he for so long called home. He will also be looking to exorcize some demons from the last time he was at this stadium playing for the Patriots. His last pass was an interception that was returned for a touchdown, which ultimately ended their playoff hopes. Maybe it was that pass that convinced the Patriots, as an organization if not as a fanbase, to move on from Brady. He will be looking to leave town this time with happier memories and with a win for the Bucs.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf January 4, 2020



Tom Brady plays his last game as a New England Patriot as the Titans eliminate the Pats from the playoffs (20-13)



Brady’s last throw was a pick 6 to Logan Ryan



No worries, it’s not like Brady will throw 40 TD passes in 2020 January 4, 2020



No worries, it’s not like Brady will throw 40 TD passes in 2020 https://t.co/cc6zrSlkpc

The Patriots, on the other hand, have gone through both Cam Newton and Mac Jones in trying to replace Brady, and while the jury is out on the latter, judge Belichick has already consigned the former to exile. This will be the perfect time for Belichick to show that he is still the mastermind behind the Patriots dynasty and Brady's success in Tampa is because he found a great team who needed a quarterback while the Patriots were unsuccessful in search of their own quarterback.

There are so many plots and sub-plots to this game that enthrall our imagination. Now the hope is that it lives up to the expectations.

