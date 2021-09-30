When did Tom Brady last play in New England?

NFL fans cannot wait for Tom Brady's return to New England as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Sunday will be Brady's first game at Foxborough since he and the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs during the 2019 NFL season. Now he returns as the quarterback of the reigning Super Bowl champions, whereas the New England Patriots have fallen out of the upper echelons of the NFL. We look at his last ever game with the Patriots.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf January 4, 2020



Tom Brady plays his last game as a New England Patriot as the Titans eliminate the Pats from the playoffs (20-13)



Brady’s last throw was a pick 6 to Logan Ryan



No worries, it’s not like Brady will throw 40 TD passes in 2020 January 4, 2020



Tom Brady plays his last game as a New England Patriot as the Titans eliminate the Pats from the playoffs (20-13)



Brady’s last throw was a pick 6 to Logan Ryan



No worries, it’s not like Brady will throw 40 TD passes in 2020 https://t.co/cc6zrSlkpc

Tom Brady's last rodeo at Foxborough

At the end of the 2019 regular season, the New England Patriots progressed to the playoffs and welcomed the Tennessee Titans to Gillette Stadium in the Wild Card round.

No one had a clue then that this would be the last time Tom Brady stepped onto the field in a New England Patriots jersey. The home team was the firm favorite in this game. They had reached the last eight AFC Championship games and had won at least one playoff game each season since 2010.

But the Tennessee Titans shocked the world with a brilliant display. Running back Derrick Henry finished the night with 204 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Brady did have a chance to lead the offense down the field for a game-tying touchdown, but his final pass as a New England Patriots player was intercepted by Logan Ryan, who returned it for a touchdown with just nine seconds left to play.

Drake Hills @LiveLifeDrake tennessean.com/story/sports/n… INTERCEPTION: Logan Ryan picks off Tom Brady and takes it to the crib. Gillette Stadium went SILENT. That's game, folks. #Titans INTERCEPTION: Logan Ryan picks off Tom Brady and takes it to the crib. Gillette Stadium went SILENT. That's game, folks. #Titans tennessean.com/story/sports/n…

Over the years, Tom Brady had performed many heroics to make the New England Patriots a dynasty. He was the master of clutch drives, knowing how to lead a team and carry them to victory. But this time, his touch deserted him and the Patriots lost 20-13 to the Titans.

Who knew, as he walked off the field, that this was the last time we were ever going to see him as a Patriots player? Maybe he didn't even. Now, he returns to New England as a Buccaneers player and the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Perhaps that interception was an aberration. But that will always be Tom Brady's final pass in his last appearance in New England. Until this week, that is.

