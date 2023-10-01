What is Toy Story Funday Football? Explaining ESPN and NFL's joint presentation

According to the "Sports Business Journal," Toy Story Funday Football is a fully rendered, Pixar-ified version of the NFL action.

ESPN Creative Studio designed Funday Football. The cartoon football players in the game and the on-air talent cartoon calling the game were curated by the sports broadcasting corporation. Beyond Sports animated the players, while Silver Spoon handled the talent.

On Funday Football, ESPN Senior Director of Animation, Graphics Innovation & Production Design Michael Szykowny said:

"This is really a combination of a bunch of new technologies coming together with two of the most powerful brands probably out there in Toy Story and the NFL and trying to make sure we do right by both of them technically, visually and in a storytelling type of fashion.”

Moreover, ESPN has said that more than 100 animations of characters from "Toy Story" can be included. The game is undoubtedly going to evoke nostalgia for NFL enthusiasts who grew up watching Toy Story.

Where to watch the Toy Story Funday Football game

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Live Stream: Disney+

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium (London)

The first-ever Toy Story Funday Football game will be between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. The two franchises will face off in London at the Wembley Stadium. However, for the first time, there will be an alternate NFL broadcast called "Toy Story Funday Football."

So, rather than the game merely taking place at the Wembley Stadium, the alternate telecast will be inside Andy's room. The iconic character owns Woody, Buzz, and the other toys in the Toy Story franchise.

The Jaguars will be playing the first of back-to-back international games at Wembley Stadium, which has become a second home of sorts. They face off against the Atlanta Falcons, a franchise that has postseason aspirations and a QB in Desmond Ridder with something to prove. It's sure going to be a fun day in Andy's Room.

Who are the Toy Story Funday Football announcers?

The Toy Story Funday Football game will have an eclectic panel of announcers. Unlike typical NFL games that have three experienced members on the board, Sunday's Funday will have its twist.

The team will include Drew Carter calling play-by-play, Booger McFarland as the analyst, and 12-year-old reporter Pepper Persley commentating. All three will be animated into the playing field with appearances from beloved Toy Story characters, including Bo Peep, Jesse, Bullseye, and Woody, Buzz.

Furthermore, the flagship game will have a must-see half-time performance from stuntman Duke Caboom. The NFL isn't playing around with the first edition of what looks like a yearly tradition in the near future.