Who are the Jaguars-Falcons announcers today on ESPN+? All about NFL Week 4 London game's coverage team

The Jacksonville Jaguars will square off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 1 to kick off Week 4 of the 2023 season. The first game of the NFL’s International Series will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. BST) at Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will be in the booth for the Jaguars-Falcons game on ESPN+. Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Fowler will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Orlovsky and Riddick will provide color commentary for the Week 4 contest on Sunday.

Interestingly, the Jaguars-Falcons game will also have a "Toy Story Funday Football" alternate broadcast on ESPN+ and Disney+. Drew Carter (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst), and 12-year-old Pepper Persley (sideline reporter) will serve as the announcers for the Toy Story game.

The trio will be fully animated during the broadcast as well.

Jaguars vs. Falcons injury report

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Zay Jones (knee), Devin Lloyd (thumb) and Antonio Johnson (hamstring) for Week 4. Doug Pederson's side has also listed Jamal Agnew (quad), Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and Anton Harrison (ankle) as questionable for this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have ruled out Josh Ali (Ankle) for Week 4. Arthur Smith's team has also listed Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) as questionable for Sunday.

NFL Week 4: How to watch Jaguars vs. Falcons?

Fans in Atlanta and Jacksonville can watch the game locally. However, since the game is not available on a national TV channel, fans in most states might have to livestream the contest.

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will be available on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. BST)

TV Channel: WSB-TV (for locals in Atlanta) and WJAX (for locals in Jacksonville)

Streaming: ESPN+ and NFL+

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.