What could Travis Rudolph's next contract look like? Establishing a baseline for acquitted WR

Travis Rudolph, who used to play wide receiver for the New York Giants, has been ruled not guilty of all four counts stemming from a gunshot in 2021 that left one person dead after a dispute in front of Rudolph's house.

Rudolph played for the Giants in 2017 after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He was charged with a count of first-degree murder and another three counts of attempted murder. A panel of judges of his peers, though, found him not guilty after he had justified the gunshots as an act of defense against attackers.

In 2015 and 2016, Rudolph was Florida State's top target. In 36 contests in Florida, the now 27-year-old had 153 receptions for 2,311 yards and 18 scores.

The New York Giants selected Travis Rudolph as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In the first year of his career, he had eight receptions for 101 yards and no TDs. New York released him the following year, and he later signed with the Miami Dolphins. A knee injury halted his NFL career after before he moved to the CFL.

The Giants and Rudolph agreed a three-year, $1.66 million deal in 2017. When the Giants released him, his base pay for the first two years of the deal was scheduled to be $465,000 and $555,000, respectively.

After the jury's verdict, Rudolph said:

"I got my freedom back, and I can get back to my life."

This could be a declaration of intent to join the NFL once more. Additionally, Rudolph's representative disclosed to ESPN on Wednesday that the receiver has always been eager to play football again.

Before agreeing a contract with him, any team interested in signing him would want to watch him practice with them first. If he's signed, Rudolph will likely be assigned to the practice squad.

What did Travis Rudolph do?

Travis Rudolph reportedly got into a fight with Dominique Jones in 2021 after she reportedly contacted someone else to fight him.

Four men in an SUV approached Rudolph outside his house on April 7, 2021, and confronted him. Rudolph pulled out his gun and started shooting in the direction of the moving SUV after a brawl broke out. The incident involved two guys who were shot, one of whom died.

After being detained, Travis Rudolph was accused of three charges of attempted murder and a charge of first-degree murder. A jury, though, determined on Wednesday that Rudolph eliminated the person in question in self-defense.

