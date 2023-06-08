Travis Rudolph murder trial: Ex-NFL WR found not guilty, parties on IG Live rapping to "No Auto Durk" with Dalvin Cook

Former Florida State Seminoles star Travis Rudolph has been found not guilty of a murder accusation dating back to 2021. Rudolph was accused of shooting at four people outside his home in Florida, killing one. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Right after he beat the charges, he opened an Instagram live, and he was seen celebrating along with a bunch of friends, none more notable than his former Florida State teammate and NFL star Dalvin Cook.

The duo can be seen celebrating and drinking hours after the jury gave the verdict:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Former NFL player Travis Rudolph beat a murder case then started bumping that Durk right after Former NFL player Travis Rudolph beat a murder case then started bumping that Durk right after https://t.co/zubbczqT2X

After Rudolph was found not guilty on all counts, his agent, Zac Hiller, told multiple reporters that his client was excited to return to football.

The former wide receiver, who signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but could never muster a professional career, was one of the biggest stars of Florida State at the same time that Jameis Winston led the university to a national championship. The fact that he was undrafted was a major surprise back then.

He also had stints with the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 offseason, and he played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL.

Lamar Jackson celebrates Travis Rudolph's not guilty verdict

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, celebrated the verdict with a tweet quoting the verdict's video:

A few months ago, Jackson tweeted, "Free Travis Rudolph"

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 🏾 Free Travis Rudolph Free Travis Rudolph 🙏🏾

Although they didn't play in the same college (Lamar went to Louisville), they played at the same college conference, and it seems that they have been friends for a long time.

The shooting next to the wide receivers' house happened over a dispute between him and his girlfriend Dominique Jones. The four men Rudolph shot at had come to confront him about the dispute, but he retaliated by firing 39 shots at the SUV they were driving, killing one and injuring one. He claimed self-defense.

Rudolph could not create an NFL career for himself due to a nagging knee injury that showed up during the combine and kept him from being drafted, even though he was a college star. It remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to resume play now that he has won his fight against the law.

