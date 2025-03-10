“What a world we live in” - Ex-NFL QB reacts to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers’ future depending on Justin Fields’ decision

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was astonished at the recent rumor that quarterback Justin Fields is wanted by both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. It appears likely that he has to be the first domino to fall, leaving legends like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers waiting for him to make a decision.

Daniel replied to Adam Schefter's tweet that Fields is considering his current team and the Jets. He cannot begin talks with the Jets until the legal tampering period opens at noon ET on Monday. As a result, Wilson and Rodgers are waiting for Fields to decide before they know the offers available to them.

Schefter first announced that Rodgers is a possibility for the Steelers, but they are still talking to both of their quarterbacks from last season, Wilson and Fields.

Schefter added that Fields is a priority for the Steelers, but Fields also wants to talk to the Jets, leaving Wilson and Rodgers waiting.

Chase Daniel replied to the tweet with the following comment:

“What a world we live in. Two Super Bowl Champs are waiting in the wings for Justin Fields to decide which starting job he wants. Feels like a real possibility that Russ gets left without a seat if Fields picks Steelers.”

The Steelers appear to be Wilson's likeliest option for now.

Quarterback carousel has now kicked off with Geno Smith trade. Is Justin Fields' decision next?

The offseason quarterback movement has already started, with Geno Smith being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders from the Seattle Seahawks. That closes the Raiders as an option for a veteran quarterback. The Seahawks also seem unlikely for either Wilson or Rodgers.

Wilson is unlikely to want to return to his former team and the Seahawks appear to be undergoing a youth movement on offense after getting rid of Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Other possible landing spots for Wilson and Rodgers are the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans, who hold two of the top 3 spots in the upcoming NFL draft.

