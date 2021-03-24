The free agency period has stirred up action for NFL Pro athletes and their franchisees. Moves are being made across the chessboard while some teams stand idly by, waiting for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft, for the first time, was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Head coaches made their decisions from their living room while the draftees bounced in front of their screen with excitement as their names were called.

The 2021 NFL Draft will invite a select number of draft prospects to Cleveland, OH for the first time, to walk across the state and receive a jersey from Roger Goodell; the league will also have additional prospects participate in the Draft remotely from their homes and around the country.

When does the 2021 NFL Draft start

Time and Date:

Round 1: Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m. ET

Round 2-3: Friday, April 30, 7 p.m. ET

Round 4-7: Saturday, May 1, 12 p.m ET

See you soon, Cleveland.



2021 #NFLDraft | April 29 - May 1

The Draft will be held across three days. The opening day of the Draft is when you can expect big names to be called out. Traditionally, a lavish red carpet ceremony awaits a select number of prospects who wait steadily for their names to be contacted by one of the 32 NFL teams. Each franchise has 10 minutes to make their selection or negotiate a trade with another team.

During the second and third rounds, each organization has seven minutes to choose its selection. The second day is usually when former NFL players or figures associated with a particular club announce their picks.

In rounds 4-6 of the Draft, the teams get five minutes to pick. In the seventh and final round, they have four minutes to make their choice.

Who has the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will have the #1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history.

The Jaguars have clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.



🔮🔮🔮 pic.twitter.com/WMSXJoitTi — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

To have the honor to pick first is ironically given to the team with the worst record. Although the Jaguars won their season opener, they went on to lose 15 consecutive games.

Historically, Jacksonville has used their first-round pick to select a quarterback. It seems likely that they will continue that streak and use their first overall selection on a quarterback again this year.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence already has his name carved on the draft card. The 2021 NFL Draft will get exciting when the New York Jets are on the clock with their second overall selection.