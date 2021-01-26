When does the 2021 NFL season start?

With the 2020-2021 NFL season and Playoffs coming to an end on February 7, many fans are asking when the new campaign starts. The 2021-2022 season is set to kick off on September 9, 2021. Many important dates come before the kickoff of the new season.

We have the NFL Free Agency period and the NFL Draft coming up faster than we think. Right after we crown a Super Bowl Champion, the NFL's off-season begins. For some teams, the off-season has already started.

NFL Franchises who did not make it to the 2021 Playoffs are already planning for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Teams are filling out their draft boards, crunching numbers for free agency, and figuring out who to keep and who to let go. Some franchises are still trying to find their head coach for the 2021-2022 season.

Let's take a look at some important dates that will lead up to the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

Key dates for the 2021 NFL off-season

2020 NFL Draft

February 23: Franchise/Transition Player Designation Period

During this time period, NFL teams can match any offer made by another NFL franchise. They also have the opportunity to not match the offer made by other teams. NFL teams can also franchise tag players which takes them off the table for other teams to offer a contract.

March 1: Final Day for College Athletes

March 1 is the last day for all college football athletes to either enter the draft or remain in school.

March 9: Franchise/Transition Player Designation Period ends

This is the final day for NFL teams to franchise tag or match offers made by other NFL teams on existing players that have contracts expiring.

March 17: New NFL League year begins and free agency begins at 4 p.m.

This is where NFL franchises can begin discussing contracts with all players that decide to enter free agency. Deals can be made at this time for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

April 5: Start of off-season workouts for teams with new head coaches

On April 5, 2021, the NFL teams that went out and found new head coaches can now begin their off-season workouts.

April 19: Start of off-season workouts for teams with the same head coach

During this time the teams who have the same coach from the 2020 NFL season can begin off-season workouts.

April 23: Last day of restricted free agent signing period

At this time teams can finish up talking with NFL players who are restricted free agents.

April 28: Last day for NFL teams to match offers for restricted free agents

On April 28, all teams who have restricted free agents who were offered contracts by other teams can now match that offer or let them walk away.

April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio this year. With everything going on in the world today it will most likely be another virtual draft.