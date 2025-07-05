When 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan pulled off insane pizza oven trick shot at July 4th bash

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will be in full speed at training camp in the next few weeks, but on July 4, he finds time to relax before the start of the season, and also make perfect throws.
During the holiday season in 2021, a video emerged of Shanahan throwing a football into a pizza oven at a July 4th party. Next to him was former 49ers' offensive tackle Joe Staley, a staple of his first seasons with the team.
The video resurfaced on the internet during the holiday:
In a press conference three weeks later, Kyle Shanahan revealed that not only did he hit his intended target, but he also made the throw in just his first attempt.
He told reporters how proud he was of the throw:
"Well, since you asked, I'll describe it all. We were just messing around. It was the Fourth of July, and we were up there. We were on my buddy's rooftop, and we had a football, and I just felt like I could throw at the time.
"I was asking everyone where they wanted me to throw it, and they said, 'That pizza oven right over there.' And I go, 'I'm going to hit this. Film this.' And they go, 'Yeah, right.' But I hit it somehow. My best athletic moment of my life."
Kyle Shanahan says the 49ers have a lot to prove in the 2025 season
The 2024 season was the first one in three years that the 49ers did not reach, at least, the conference championship. San Francisco had a 6-11 season and struggled massively with injuries and poor play.
Kyle Shanahan made an important revelation during the OTAs. On April 1, he told reporters about his message to the team: they had enough time to reset, and everybody should be all in.
"I just told the guys, I talked about how the season ended the year before, and how when I felt them all come back. I felt guys weren’t ready to come back and I understood that, Shanahan said. "But I told them how I really won’t understand it this year. We’re off five weeks earlier."
"We all know how disappointed we are and a lot of us have played a lot of football here. But we're going to have a team that doesn't know what we've done in the past or how you guys have earned a lot of stuff, we need to show them."
The 49ers made the Super Bowl twice during Kyle Shanahan's tenure, but both times, they fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
