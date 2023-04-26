When was Aaron Rodgers drafted? 4x NFL MVPs' career and draft history explored

Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers is on the move. The four-time league MVP will play for the New York Jets in September 2023. Rodgers has had quite a career and will surely go down as one of the greatest players to step foot on the gridiron.

The Packers drafted Rodgers with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL draft. That was quite a surprise, as most scouts had projected that Rodgers would be selected as the first overall pick.

Nevertheless, the Green Bay Packers got their QB of the future late in the first round. Let's take a look at A-Rod's early life, college career and Hall of Fame professional football career.

Early life and college career

Aaron Rodgers was born in California into a football-loving family. He spent his early years attending Oak Manor Elementary School and catching passes from his father, Edward Wesley Rodgers, a former offensive lineman for the Chico State Wildcats. He had a pleasant but largely uneventful childhood, aside from when he won a local free throw competition at ten.

Rodgers attended Pleasant Valley High School, where he started as the school quarterback, putting up a stat line of 4,421 passing yards and setting numerous high school records. On graduation from college, Rodgers attracted less attention from elite division one institutions, so he chose to play for Butte Community College.

He excelled at the community college, putting up a stat line of 26 touchdowns in his freshman, leading the team to a 10–1 record and the NorCal Conference championship. His performances led him to get on the roster of elite colleges, and he eventually transferred to the University of California, Berkeley.

Aaron Rodgers excelled at the University of California, Berkeley, during his college career. He spent two seasons with the programme, putting up a stat line of 5,469 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also added 336 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

His college career highlights included leading Cal to a 10–1 record and top-five ranking as a junior at the end of the regular season. He also set a school record for consecutive completed passes (26) and tied an NCAA record with 23 consecutive passes completed in one game.

Rodgers was quite the prize coming out of college and heading into the National Football League.

Aaron Rodgers career statistics

Aaron Rodgers has spent 18 seasons in the NFL, with 15 of them being his team's primary starting quarterback. He has 59,055 passing yards, 475 passing touchdowns and 530 sacks. He has also added 3,466 rushing yards and 35 ground TDs.

Rodgers has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Green Bay Packers, and he's arguably a top-two QB in Packers history. The Packers have agreed to trade him to the New York Jets, thus ending a dynasty of a career in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers' career achievements

Here's a list of the four-time league MVP achievements amassed throughout his distinguished NFL career.

1× PFWA NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2011)

10× NFC Offensive Player of the Month

10× Pro Bowl selection

19× NFC Offensive Player of the Week

1x Bert Bell Award (2011)

1x Second-team All-Pro (2012)

2× GMC Never Say Never Award (2013, 2014)

2× SN NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2011, 2014)

3× FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year (2010, 2014, 2020)

3× NFC Offensive Player of the Year (2011, 2014, 2020)

4× First-team All-Pro (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021)

4× NFL Most Valuable Player (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021)

NFC Champion (2010)

Super Bowl MVP (XLV)

Super Bowl XLV Champion

