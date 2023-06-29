In a few weeks, Aaron Rodgers will attend his first training camp as the quarterback of the New York Jets. While that is sure to be headline-making, his arrival at Green Bay Packers training camp in 2022 may be the best yet.

Rodgers arrived at the training camp in jeans and a white tank top, with his hair, which he had grown out, slicked back behind his ears. The comparison to Nicolas Cage's character in Con Air immediately made the rounds on social media.

He told NFL Network a few weeks later that a few months before training camp, someone told him that he resembled the iconic actor. He said that he didn't take insult to it, but immediately knew they meant the actor's Con Air character.

“About two months ago, someone said, ‘Man, you really remind me of Nic Cage'. Before I could get offended, they were like ‘No, no, it’s a huge compliment and I find him very attractive'. I said, 'Nic Cage? Are we talking Con Air or what is it'. So I thought about doing it, but the night before, I didn’t have my beater. My top.

"I was gonna meet up with Allen Lazard and have a conversation about what kind of expectations, what kind of focus we have heading into training camp, and by the way, you don’t happen to have any beaters, do you? And he goes, 'No, why.'”

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky Aaron Rodgers shows up to #Packers training camp looking like Nicolas Cage in Con Air. Aaron Rodgers shows up to #Packers training camp looking like Nicolas Cage in Con Air. https://t.co/PiB2VGeaLM

Lazard told him that he didn't have one, so he was left looking to find his own. But, he definitely was able to pull off the moment and NFL fans will surely be looking for another iconic moment this year.

Joe Klecko changes his view on Aaron Rodgers with Jets

Joe Klecko was sceptical about the New York Jets trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He even went as far as to say that the team would be better off acquiring Derek Carr instead.

However, now he is backtracking on those comments and conceding that he was wrong. While he initially said that he didn't believe that Rodgers would fit in, he now sees how the quarterback is trying to get to know his teammates.

"I made a reference to it because growing up as a team, the one I was on, we grew together. That was really a cool thing because we got along so well. That’s what I was hoping, which he now has shown. He’s ingratiated the rest of the team, and he’s out there teaching guys. He’s doing the things that you see a Tom Brady do. I think he’s going to be a big surprise for everybody in New York."

Klecko even went as far as to say that he believes that Aaron Rodgers was the best option. And, he believes the quarterback will be great for New York.

