New York Jets schedule 2023: Game-by-game and win-loss record predictions for all 17 fixtures

The New York Jets will enter the 2023 NFL season with much higher expectations than they've had in a long time. The biggest reason for this is because they finally have a proven superstar quarterback to lead them this year. They acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Green Bay Packers to join an already talented roster.

The Jets finished the 2022 season with a respectable 7-10 record, despite suffering throgh some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL. They expect that to change in 2023 now that they have the NFL MVP winner from two of the past three seasons.

The 2023 NFL schedule makers also seem to be buying into some of the hype around New York as they are featured in at least five prime time games this year. The Jets will look to navigate their way through a relatively difficult schedule and make a push toward the NFL Playoffs.

New York Jets schedule 2023

The Jets will waste no time being in the spotlight as they open their 2023 NFL season with a Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Here's what the rest of their 2023 NFL schedule looks like.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 11 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept. 17 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 BYE — — 8 Oct. 29 New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins 3 p.m. Amazon Prime 13 Dec. 3 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 18 Jan. 6/7 New England Patriots TBD TBD

New York Jets 2023: Game-by-game Prediction

Week 1: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Loss, 27-17

Aaron Rodgers may need a bit of time to adjust playing for a new team for the first time in his entire career. Week 1 presents a stiff challenge against the Buffalo Bills, one of the most consistently successful teams over the past few years.

Week 2: New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys

Loss, 26-20

The Dallas Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the past two seasons and enter 2023 as one of the favorites in the NFC conference. They will be looking for another hot start, while the Jets continue to adjust to major changes during the offseason.

Week 3: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Win, 23-10

The New England Patriots failed to make the NFL Playoffs last year as Mac Jones showed serious signs of regression. Aaron Rodgers is the far superior quarterback and has much better weapons around him. This game provides an excellent opportunity for him to get his first win with the Jets.

Week 4: New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Loss, 31-24

The Kansas City Chiefs enter as the defending Super Bowl champions from last year. Patrick Mahomes has now won two each of rings, Super Bowl MVP awards, and NFL MVP awards in his young career. The Chiefs are justifiably favored to once again win a ring this year and will be a tough out every week.

Week 5: New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

Win, 20-17

The Denver Broncos are projected to be much better in year two with Russell Wilson than they were last year, especially with adding Sean Payton as their head coach. The Jets could come out on top in a game that could prove pivotal in the Wild Card race.

Week 6: New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Loss, 27-24

The Philadelphia Eagles came one win short of winning the Super Bowl last year as Jalen Hurts elevated his game to MVP-caliber levels. They feature one of the best overall rosters in the NFL and their unique offensive style creates a challenge for many of their opponents.

Week 7 BYE

Week 8: New York Jets @ New York Giants

Win, 26-17

The battle for New York is one of the most improtnat games of the 2023 NFL season for each of these two fan bases. While the New York Giants made a surprise appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year, the new-look Jets could get the better of them in this matchup.

Week 9: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Win, 27-24

The Los Angeles Chargers have high expectations heading into the 2023 season after making the playoffs last year and featuring a roster loaded with weapons at just about every position. West coast teams often struggle in East coast games, so the Jets can earn an important win for the AFC playoff picture.

Week 10: New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win, 23-20

Jimmy Garoppolo owns a 3-1 head-to-head record against Aaron Rodgers during their career series, including a 2-0 record in the playoffs. All of the matchups featured the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will look to change the narrative, this time with his new team against Garoppolo's as well, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 11: New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Loss, 24-23

The Buffalo Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC East after winning consecutive division titles. They have a strong chance of sweeping their two-game season series with the Jets.

Week 12: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Win, 27-21

The Miami Dolphins have loaded on superstars the past two years, including acquiring Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb via trade. While they have similarly high expectations as the Jets this year, the former can get it done in New York.

Week 13: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Win, 24-9

The Atlanta Falcons are currently going through a full rebuild of thier entire roster. While they added several valuable pieces for their future during the 2023 NFL offseason, they don't appear quite ready to be competitive just yet. These are the types of games the Jets must win if they want to make it to the postseason.

Week 14: New York Jets vs. Houston Texans

Win, 27-10

Like the Falcons, the Houston Texans are also going through a rebuilding phase. Their biggest move this year was selecting C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie will likely take time to develop, while the veteran Rodgers should take care of business.

Week 15: New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Loss, 26-21

Both games between the Dolphins and Jets are likely to be competitive, while also playing a factor in the playoff picture as they each expect to be in the postseason. The most likely outcome in their season series is that they split their two games against each other.

Week 16: New York Jets vs. Washington Commanders

Win, 24-6

The Washington Commanders are projected to be one of the worst overall teams during the 2023 NFL season after failing to upgrade their roster, especially at quarterback. If the Jets were to lose this game, it could be potentially disastrous.

Week 17: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

Win, 16-13

The Cleveland Browns are yet another team hoping to make a postseason appearance in 2023 in an absolutlely loaded AFC conference. They have high expectations in Year 2 with Deshaun Watson, but Rodgers will look to spoil their hopes late in the season.

Week 18: New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Loss, 16-10

It's legitimately possible that the Jets will need to win the final game of the 2023 NFL season to punch their ticket to the playoffs. He was unable to do so in the same situation last year against the Detroit Lions and may fail again this year against the Jets' biggest division rivals, the Patriots.

Final Record: 10-7

