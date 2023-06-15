Aaron Rodgers isn't afraid to confront or otherwise alter a situation to his benefit. This has been proven time and time again over the course of his career. He'll do it on the field and off, as evidenced by his interview with Caleb Pressley via TikTok.

Pressley, much like Zach Galifianakis, exchanges insults instead of pleasantries. Pressley's brand of comedy tends to lean a bit nicer than Galifianakis on Between Two Ferns, but the overall idea is similar. Based on a clip posted on TikTok from No. 12's final gasps in Green Bay, the quarterback won the debate in a vicious fashion. Here's how he put it when comparing his and Pressley's mustaches:

"Do you feel insecure sitting across from me with a mustache that looks like a 13 year old? ... That's your peak, though. You're saying you're 13. You think you're big s***, but you're also at your peak. Yeah, your peak athletically, physically, Se*ually. and now look at you."

In other words, Rodgers compared Pressley to a 13-year-old, claiming that it's all downhill from there. Obviously, this was said in jest, as someone else in the room was struggling to avoid busting out laughing. However, based on the clip, most agree that No. 12 won the debate easily.

Aaron Rodgers cleans up look for 2023 season

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In final couple of seasons in Green Bay, the quarterback's hair was trendy and loud. Many called out the quarterback over his appearance, cracking jokes. However, in his first public appearance as a member of the New York Jets, No. 8 was noticably more cleaned up with a simple, pragmatic, short hairdo.

What did Aaron Rodgers wear in his first press conference with Jets?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Many quarterbacks, like Russell Wilson, chose to go with a suit for their first appearance with the team. However, No. 8 kept it simple and workmanlike, wearing a Jets polo. The clothing choice symbolizes results over flash, but the haircut and overall cleaner look in addition to seeing the quarterback smile (a rarity in the late Green Bay years), gives Jets fans hope for the future.

Will the cleaner quarterback deliver a cleaner record in 2023?

