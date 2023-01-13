"They're such misogynists, right?" - When Aaron Rodgers slammed fans who connected his dating life to his on-field performance

Aaron Rodgers, 39, has been through a fair share of relationships during his NFL career. Some have lasted longer than others, often leading to speculation among rival fanbases. It hasn't been the smoothest ride for the Green Bay Packers star.

Throughout the years, a few fans have made some unsavory comments about Rodgers, his performances, and the women he dates. According to them, this can affect his on-field performances.

In an interview with ESPN in 2017, Rodgers displayed his annoyance with such fans, referring to them as misogynistic. After all, as per Rodgers, there is no correlation between his game and his love life.

Olivia Munn and Rodgers began dating in 2014, and broke up in April 2017, a few months before the interview came out. Aaron Rodgers was asked to talk about dating under the watchful public eye and what he learned from it.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult," he said. "It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."

They further spoke about fans and how some blamed Munn for 'hurting' his performance. Rodgers added:

"They're such misogynists, right?"

How long did Aaron Rodgers date Olivia Munn?

As per reports, Munn and Rodgers met at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Both of them presented Song of the Year.

Interestingly, Munn had no idea that Rodgers was a professional QB, and was more focused on how attractive he was:

"I said, 'So what do you do?' And he said, 'Oh I play football'," Munn remembered. "'Cool. What college?' And he's like, 'Oh, no. I play professional'. And I was like, 'Cool, what position?' 'Quarterback.' 'Cool.'"

Over time, they continued to make appearances together, eventually giving way to engagement rumors. Munn, too, denied any hints of an engagement.

In April 2017, they confirmed their amicable break up. They remained close friends and wished each other the best. People even wondered if the situation with his family affected their relationship.

Aaron Rodgers at the Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers game

A year later, Munn revealed that she had encouraged Aaron Rodgers to try and bond with his family. While Munn spoke about some difficulties while dating Rodgers, they did not address the reason behind their breakup.

Since then, Rodgers has notably dated actress Shailene Woodley. Though the couple were engaged, they called it quits after some back and forth.

