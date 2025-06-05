When would Anthony Richardson return? Shane Steichen drops update on Colts QB's injury

Indianapolis confirmed Anthony Richardson will sit out mandatory minicamp after aggravating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder during OTAs. Colts coach Shane Steichen expressed his take on when his prized fourth pick might resume full speed.
Steichen spoke with reporters on Thursday, admitting that Richardson’s recovery timeline remains murky.
"Colts HC Shane Steichen says he hopes Anthony Richardson can return 'at some point' during training camp — but there's still no set timeline," NFL insider Ari Meirov tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Medical evaluations indicated that Richardson’s shoulder flare-up won’t require surgery. The team plans to let the inflammation subside and ease him through throwing progressions once he’s cleared to ramp up again.
Daniel Jones gains an advantage in the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson's open-ended prognosis hands veteran Daniel Jones a head start in the competition to claim Indianapolis’ starting job. With Richardson unavailable for next week’s three minicamp practices, Jones will run the first-team offense under the guidance of Shane Steichen’s staff.
"Daniel will get a lot of reps. And then we'll see how it plays out," Steichen said Thursday via the Indianapolis Star.
Jones joined Indianapolis this offseason after his release from the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season.
Even before arriving in Indianapolis, Jones built a reputation as a rhythm-based thrower who can operate effectively within quick-hitting run-pass options, per ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell. That skill set appears tailor-made for Steichen’s offense, which relies on tempo and quarterback mobility.
Still, the Giants' evaluators frequently flagged his penchant for occasional interceptions and difficulty consistently stretching the field on downfield throws. If Jones can temper those tendencies, he could transform the Colts’ offense into one of the AFC’s more balanced attacks.
As for Richardson, injuries have plagued his first two seasons. He managed just four starts as a rookie before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in late 2023. Attempting a rebound last year, he suffered an oblique strain that sidelined him for two additional games. He completed fewer than 48% of his passes in 2024.
This raised serious questions about whether he could grow into the franchise cornerstone the Colts envisioned when they selected him with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There was even a brief stretch in 2024 when veteran Joe Flacco took over under center, as Indianapolis tried to protect Richardson from forcing throws before he was fully ready.
Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.