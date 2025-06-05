When would Anthony Richardson return? Shane Steichen drops update on Colts QB's injury

Indianapolis confirmed Anthony Richardson will sit out mandatory minicamp after aggravating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder during OTAs. Colts coach Shane Steichen expressed his take on when his prized fourth pick might resume full speed.

Steichen spoke with reporters on Thursday, admitting that Richardson’s recovery timeline remains murky.

"Colts HC Shane Steichen says he hopes Anthony Richardson can return 'at some point' during training camp — but there's still no set timeline," NFL insider Ari Meirov tweeted.

Ari Meirov @@MySportsUpdate #Colts HC Shane Steichen says he hopes Anthony Richardson can return “at some point” during training camp — but there’s still no set timeline. https://x.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1930670445738545185

Medical evaluations indicated that Richardson’s shoulder flare-up won’t require surgery. The team plans to let the inflammation subside and ease him through throwing progressions once he’s cleared to ramp up again.

Daniel Jones gains an advantage in the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Anthony Richardson's open-ended prognosis hands veteran Daniel Jones a head start in the competition to claim Indianapolis’ starting job. With Richardson unavailable for next week’s three minicamp practices, Jones will run the first-team offense under the guidance of Shane Steichen’s staff.

"Daniel will get a lot of reps. And then we'll see how it plays out," Steichen said Thursday via the Indianapolis Star.

Jones joined Indianapolis this offseason after his release from the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season.

Even before arriving in Indianapolis, Jones built a reputation as a rhythm-based thrower who can operate effectively within quick-hitting run-pass options, per ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell. That skill set appears tailor-made for Steichen’s offense, which relies on tempo and quarterback mobility.

Still, the Giants' evaluators frequently flagged his penchant for occasional interceptions and difficulty consistently stretching the field on downfield throws. If Jones can temper those tendencies, he could transform the Colts’ offense into one of the AFC’s more balanced attacks.

As for Richardson, injuries have plagued his first two seasons. He managed just four starts as a rookie before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in late 2023. Attempting a rebound last year, he suffered an oblique strain that sidelined him for two additional games. He completed fewer than 48% of his passes in 2024.

This raised serious questions about whether he could grow into the franchise cornerstone the Colts envisioned when they selected him with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There was even a brief stretch in 2024 when veteran Joe Flacco took over under center, as Indianapolis tried to protect Richardson from forcing throws before he was fully ready.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

