"When he catches the ball, he rocks" - Travis Kelce gets candid on Penn State’s Tyler Warren's NFL future

Travis Kelce has been among the top tight ends in the NFL for well over a decade. The seven-time All-Pro appears to be destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he decides to hang up his cleats.

Kelce weighed in on one of the top prospects at his position in the 2025 NFL draft. Speaking on his New Heights Podcast released on Wednesday, the three-time Super Bowl champion discussed Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren's NFL future, stating:

"Tyler Warren, when he catches the ball - he rocks [No.] 44 - you know what he's doing when he catches the ball. He's running right through you, but he has a little bit of [juking ability]. He's making a defender make a decision and he's playing off of him or he's being the aggressor like a guy like [Rob Gronkowski] does or a guy like George Kittle."

Kelce continued:

"You see a guy where he catches the ball, he knows he's getting north and he's either running through whoever is in the way or he's finding a way to make them miss and that usually gets me fired up."

Check out Travis Kelce's comments on Tyler Warren below (starting at the 21:18 mark):

Warren recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting while earning first-team All-American honors and was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

ESPN.com's latest 2025 NFL mock draft released Tuesday has Tyler Warren projected to go No. 9 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

Travis Kelce reveals reason for returning for 13th season

Travis Kelce announced his intention to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 13th season. The 10-time Pro Bowler explained his decision on the New Heights Podcast, stating:

"I think the biggest thing is that I f**king love playing the game of football. I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don't think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past.

"I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me."

Check out Travis Kelce's comments on returning below:

Kelce added that he is not ready to leave the life he has built in Kansas City. He noted that he feels responsible for playing out his contract and giving the Chiefs organization his all.

In 2024, Kelce caught 97 balls for 823 yards and three touchdowns, with the latter two being the lowest totals of his career.

