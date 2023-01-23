When does Dak Prescott's contract end? Details about QB's deal with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is being battered from every which way after his team was again bundled out of the postseason, this time by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Such is the level of anger and frustration that the Cowboys' NFC championship appearance drought will now move into its 28th year, some are calling for owner Jerry Jones to move on from his franchise quarterback.

But that is easier said than done. Prescott's contract is reasonably large. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed and an annual average salary of $40 million per spotrac.com.

So, what if Dallas cuts him? Well, that isn't an option either as Prescott has a dead cap hit of $89 million in 2023, plus he has a cap hit of $49 million as well.

Prescott's deal still has two years to run on it, so the Cowboys are, for a lack of a better word, "stuck" with Prescott.

With his deal set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, it will be interesting to see what Jerry Jones does with his franchise quarterback.

Given that Prescott will only be 32 years old when his deal expires, he will be in for another huge payday. But after the loss to the 49ers, whether it will be the Cowboys offering him that remains to be seen.

What can Dallas do about Prescott's contract?

In short, not a lot right now. Several Dallas fans want Dak Prescott traded, but is there a team willing to eat his monster deal that still has two years to run? Unlikely.

What is more likely to happen is Dallas sticks with its star quarterback, and Jones will try to restructure his deal to help free up cap space. NFL teams have done this regularly, and with CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons all due extensions in the next year or two, Jones will have to do some salary cap massaging.

The playoff loss to the 49ers will sting, and for some Cowboys fans, having Prescott for another two years could sting even more.

