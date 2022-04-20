"Get that son of a b**ch off the field. He’s fired!" - When Donald Trump blasted Colin Kaepernick for disrespecting the American flag

Former US president Donald Trump famously blasted Colin Kaepernick back in 2017 after the 49ers quarterback took a knee during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump was speaking in Alabama as he tried to get out the vote for the then-embattled Alabama Republican senator Luther Strange. In his tirade, Trump blasted Kaepernick and even challenged NFL owners to release any player who disrespected the American flag.

Trump said:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Colin Kaepernick still hopeful about NFL return

The 34-year-old at the Michigan Spring Game

The former 49ers quarterback has not been seen in the league since 2016, not after he took a knee during the national anthem. His play was also declining at that stage as well.

According to sportscasting.com, "In the 2016-17 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick was in the bottom half of production for quarterbacks. His 2,241 yards passing ranked 29th in the league. His quarterback rating was also near the bottom of the league. He ranked 23rd in the NFL with a 49.2 QBR."

He opted out of his contract in 2017 and became a free agent. He has not been back in the league since.

His efforts to return to the league have stepped up over the last month or so, with the 34-year-old taking part in several workouts with current and former NFL receivers. He even had a workout during the halftime of Michigan's spring game a couple of weeks ago.

It is clear he is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to get back into the NFL, but as of now, those attempts have fallen on deaf ears. Several teams could have used Kaepernick, likely not as a starter but as a backup, and many have suggested that he is, in fact, better than most backup quarterbacks currently in the league.

Having taken the 49ers to NFC Championship games, as well as a Super Bowl appearance during his time in the league, he certainly has the talent to make a difference.

He just needs a team to take a chance on him, and as he stated, he just wants a chance, and if he is not good enough, then teams can get rid of him. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Kaepernick is leaving nothing to chance.

Edited by Windy Goodloe