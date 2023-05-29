Some could say that 2014 was a simpler time. But not for Russell Wilson and Joseph Fauria, who experienced some awkward confrontations that year. The then-Detroit Lions tight end accused the then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback of stealing his girlfriend in a tweet that lasted about 15 minutes.

Joseph Fauria was dating WWE diva Veronica Lane, whose real name is Erika Ann Hammond. At one point, he suspected that she was cheating on him with Russell Wilson. He was so sure of his doubts, that he fired off a tweet tagging both his girlfriend and the quarterback in a since-deleted tweet.

Snapshot of the deleted Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also tagged Brennan Clay because the former Oklahoma player had accused his wife, Gina D’Agostini, of having an affair with former college teammate and NFL player, DeMarco Murray. So, the tight end was saying that he felt his pain.

It was clear that he felt instant regret, though. He then followed up his deletion of the above tweet with a comment about never pressing send in haste. Within 14 hours, he responded to the initial tweet with another post (which has since been deleted), saying,

"I apologize for what I said last night. I make mistakes. I didn't have all the facts & emotions got the best of me."

Furthermore, even Brennan Clay, who Joseph Fauria had tagged in the tweet targeting his girlfriend and Russell Wilson, also later apologized to his wife despite initially reportedly filing for a divorce with her.

Russell Wilson and Joseph Fauria's girlfriend have since gone separate ways

While Joseph Fauria apologized, neither Russell Wilson nor Erika Ann Hammond commented on the alleged affair.

From 2012 through 2014, the current Denver Broncos quarterback was married to his first wife and high school sweetheart Ashton Meem, the same year this whole thing blew up. He began dating singer Ciara in 2015 and they got engaged and married in 2016 and have been together ever since.

Erika Ann Hammond, meanwhile, seems to have found her own true love with Ankur Jain. His profile says he is the CEO of Bilt Rewards. Based on their posts on Instagram, the former WWE star is currently engaged to him.

Everyone involved in the initial tweet has moved on with their own lives since that day and found other people in their lives. The episode could have become tawdry, but thankfully everything appears to have ended well.

Poll : 0 votes